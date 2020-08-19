You can now build your own blocky dinosaur theme park, as an official Jurassic World DLC has just been released for the sandbox video game Minecraft. Of course, the new content pack finally introduces a variety of dinosaurs into the game, as the prehistoric creatures had only previously been available through unofficial add-ons developed by fans. The Jurassic World content also comes with several other new gameplay features, making it perhaps the most exciting DLC released for Minecraft yet. It's certainly an impressive and faithful recreation of the park, and you can watch the official trailer for the new DLC below.

There's enough new content in the Jurassic World DLC to make this version of Minecraft feel like an all-new game. In the trailer, we see many of the new dinosaurs included in the DLC, such as the brontosaurus, velociraptor, triceratops, pterodactyl, and, of course, the T-Rex. We can also get a look at several franchise characters as well, with the trailer giving us a peek at Owen Grady, Claire Dearing, Dr. Alan Grant, Ellie Sattler, Tim Murphy, Lex Murphy, Ian Malcolm, and even Robert Muldoon. Major locations from the Jurassic Park and Jurassic World movies can also be seen, as the video recreates several key scenes shown in the movie franchise.

Players can become managers of a fully functional dinosaur park in the game, given the ability to build and operate new facilities to house dinosaurs. Your prehistoric companions can also be crafted and trained. Dozens of non-playable characters will also be moseying around the park to make the experience feel more legitimate. New vehicles like cars and helicopters have also been included, adding some fun new ways to explore the island. As we can see, the DLC is also filled with tons of Easter eggs and references to the movies. In all, more than 20 new skins will be included, giving players a variety of fan favorite characters to assume.

The release of the new Minecraft DLC comes ahead of next year's scheduled release date for the next movie of the popular franchise. As of now, Jurassic World 3 is slated to premiere on June 11, 2021. Along with returning Jurassic World stars Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, the upcoming sequel will also bring back other fan favorites like Sam Neill, Laura Dern, and Jeff Goldblum. Plot details are still unclear, but filming for the anticipated project is currently underway. As both prior Jurassic World movies far surpassed a billion dollars in box office ticket sales, chances are Dominion will be one of 2021's biggest releases -- even with so many other big movies scheduled to premiere next year.

Minecraft is available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PC, and mobile devices. The new Jurassic World content pack is also now available, and you can purchase yours right now. You can also pick up other DLC packs based on other famous movies like Toy Story, The Nightmare Before Christmas, Pirates of the Caribbean, and Star Wars. The Jurassic World DLC trailer comes to us from Minecraft on YouTube.