Announced earlier this week, Ming-Na Wen is one of multiple Star Wars favorites named as part of the Hollywood Walk of Fame Class of 2022, and the tremendous honor has nearly left her speechless. To Star Wars fans, Wen might be best known for playing the fan favorite role of Fennec Shand on The Mandalorian, a role she will reprise for The Book of Boba Fett. She has also voiced the character for the animated Star Wars series The Bad Batch on Disney+.

Because The Mandalorian has been such a hit with Star Wars fans, it didn't take long for Wen to become an established favorite. This puts her in good company with the Hollywood Walk of Fame's list of new additions for next year, as two other big names from the Star Wars family are also included. The late Carrie Fisher, who played the iconic role of Princess Leia, will finally get her Walk of Fame star in 2022. Ewan McGregor, who's currently hard at work filming his own Obi-Wan Kenobi series, is a part of the class as well.

The nerd inside of Wen almost can't handle the excitement of everything that this honor entails. Getting her own star on the Walk of Fame is certainly surreal enough, and when the news was announced, Wen took to Twitter to express her thoughts. Of knowing that she'll have her name enshrined on the Walk of Fame along with other big name stars like Jason Momoa, Salma Hayek, Willem Dafoe, Regina King, and Macaulay Culkin, Wen said she just could not comprehend the announcement.

"This. Is. Insanity. I am not comprehending this post," the actress wrote.

What makes the situation even more bizarre for Wen is that she's coming in as part of a trio of Star Wars legends. In another tweet, Wen shows off the starstruck Star Wars fan part of herself that has left her especially feeling stunned.

"This is not happening," Wen said. "How is this happening? My little nerd heart is exploding!!!!"

Other actors set to be included in the Hollywood Walk of Fame Class of 2022 include James Hong, Helen Hunt, Michael B. Jordan, Tessa Thompson, Ray Liotta, Ricky Gervais, Bob Odenkirk, Norman Reedus, Tracee Ellis Ross, and Kenan Thompson. The music side includes new stars for the Black Eyed Peas, Avril Lavigne, DJ Khaled, Geroge E. Clinton Jr., and the late Nipsey Hussle.

"The Panel did an amazing job choosing these very talented people," said Chair and Walk of Famer Ellen K. "We can't wait to see each honoree's reaction as they realize that they are becoming a part of Hollywood's history with the unveiling of their star on the world's most famous walkway!"

Wen recently revealed that she has wrapped filming The Book of Boba Fett, and the series is set to premiere on Disney+ in December. The actress, who also voiced Mulan in the original animated movie by Disney, can also be seen in the live-action remake that's now streaming on Disney+. Her time as Fennec Shand up to now can also be seen in the Star Wars shows The Mandalorian and The Bad Batch on the streamer. This news comes to us from Ming-Na Wen on Twitter.