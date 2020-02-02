The first trailer for Minions: The Rise of Gru is here! Thanks to a surprise drop during Super Bowl 2020, we now have our first look at Minions 2. This summer, from the biggest animated franchise in history and global cultural phenomenon, comes the untold story of one 12-year-old's dream to become the world's greatest supervillain, in Minions: The Rise of Gru.

Teeming with Illumination's signature subversive humor, pop-culture sophistication, full-hearted emotion, bold music sensibility, and over-the-top action, Minions: The Rise of Gru is steered by the franchise's original creators. The film is produced by visionary Illumination founder and CEO Chris Meledandri and his longtime collaborators Janet Healy and Chris Renaud and is directed by returning franchise filmmaker Kyle Balda (Despicable Me 3, Minions). The co-directors are Brad Ableson (The Simpsons) and Jonathan del Val (The Secret Life of Pets films). This Super Bowl drop is the first peek we've seen at the movie.

The full trailer for Minions: The Rise of Gru will debut worldwide on February 5, 2020. The first look at the highly anticipated sequel features what fans of the franchise have loved for years now and there's going to be a lot more to come in the near future. The Minions sequel was officially announced in 2017, which is also when it went into production. Fans have been waiting five years to see the little yellow dudes again and the world is ready for them now. The first installment was surprise hit and grossed over $1 billion globally. With that being said, the studio was always going to have to make a sequel to try and capitalize on the success of the first.

Minions hit theaters in 2015 and quickly became one of the biggest animated movies in history. Critics were left divided by the movie, though that obviously did not have anything to do with the box office receipts, especially overseas, where it made the lion's share of its money. Minions: The Rise of Gru should be able to get close to the success of the first installment, though it's much too early to tell. Regardless, fans have been waiting a long time for the sequel, so a big opening weekend is expected. It will really depend on the promotional tour and how many people are aware that it's going to hit theaters.

Minions: The Rise of Gru is all set to hit theaters on July 3rd. We're still pretty far out from the release date and the studio is more than likely still working on the movie. Illumination will probably work on the project for as long as they can, making sure everything is just right. While today's Super Bowl surprise is welcomed, we're going to get a bigger and longer full-length look at the movie in a few more days. Until then, you can check out the teaser trailer above, thanks to the Illumination YouTube channel.