Universal Pictures has revealed a new poster for Minions: The Rise of Gru. This comes just after the studio surprised everyone with a Minions 2 Super Bowl commercial, with a full trailer on the way later this week. Aside from knowing that this would chronicle how Gru came to power, the movie has been largely kept under wraps until now. This poster comes with something of a warning for what's to come.

The Minions: The Rise of Gru poster showcases one of Gru's loyal Minions, Otto, in a pair of overalls, looking quite a bit younger than we're used to seeing. The little yellow fella is also rocking braces, which is new. This is a prequel, after all. It has a blue and yellow, tie-dye background that makes it almost look a bit trippy. The poster features the tagline, "Brace yourself." For what, precisely, we're not sure, but one has to assume that's a question that will be answered when the full-length trailer dops on Wednesday.

Even though it didn't reveal much, in terms of plot, the teaser that was revealed during the Super Bowl contained an awful lot of information. By the looks of things, the action will be heading back to the 70s. It promises action, bad guys, snacks, explosions, nuns with nunchucks, tighty whities, a pet rock, kung-fu and more. At the very least, it seems that Minions 2 is going to make the most of it and will bring a lot to the table. The period setting should offer quite a bit of room for the filmmakers to play, which could help set this movie apart from other entries in the franchise.

This franchise got its start nearly a decade ago with the release of Illumination's Despicable Me in 2010. With Steve Carrell as the lovable villain Gru and a good deal of praise from critics, it went on to become a huge hit, grossing $543 million at the box office. Things only improved financially from there, as Despicable Me 2 earned $975 million. Both Minions ($1.16 billion) and Despicable Me 3 ($1.03 billion} crossed the billion-dollar mark at the global box office. With that, it's one of the biggest franchise Universal Pictures has. And the studio could truly use a hit right now, as two recent releases, Cats and Dolittle, both flopped rather hard financially.

Kyle Balda, who previously directed Despicable Me 3 and Minions, returns to the director's chair for the prequel. Brad Ableson (The Simpsons) and Jonathan del Val (The Secret Life of Pets films) serve as co-directors. Minions: The Rise of Gru is set to hit theaters on July 3. On that same date, Ryan Reynolds' action/comedy Free Guy will be opening as well, which could make for quite the box office battle. Be sure to check out the new poster from Universal Pictures for yourself below.