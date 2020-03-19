Minions: The Rise of Gru has officially been postponed. Illumination announced today that they will not be able to complete the movie in time for its summer release date due to the coronavirus. The highly anticipated sequel is just the latest production to get hit hard by the spread of COVID-19. Productions across the world are halting, leaving the entertainment industry in limbo as people try to remain indoors to socially distance themselves.

Minions 2 was supposed to hit theaters in July, but that is no longer happening. It's unclear if movie theaters will even be open this summer, so expect most movies to get new release dates. Theaters anticipate to be closed for at least 6 to 8 weeks as the coronavirus continues to spread. Chris Meledandri, founder and CEO of Illumination released a statement on the matter, which you can read below.

"In response to the severity of the situation in France, we are temporarily closing our Illumination Mac Guff studio in Paris. With this decision we are abiding by the French Government's guidelines and doing everything possible to slow the spread of the virus as we care for our artists and their families."

With Illumination Mac Guff studio in Paris closing down, work on a number of movies will halt. It takes a lot of time, effort, and a massive team to put together an Illumination project, so this is a major blow. As is the case with most studios, Illumination is going to have to wait to find a new release date for their projects. Chris Meledandri explains.

"This means we will be unable to finish Minions: The Rise of Gru in time for our planned global releases in late June and early July. While we all grapple with the enormity of this crisis, we must put the safety and protection of our employees above all. We look forward to finding a new release date for the return of Gru and the Minions."

Minions 2 does not have a new release date as of this writing. There's no telling when theaters will be back open and there's no telling when Illumination Mac Guff studio in Paris will be able to open its doors either. There's a lot of uncertainty in the world at the moment as everybody scrambles for answers. For one thing, there are a lot of people who are now out of work. That's the big takeaway here.

It's a bummer that Minions: The Rise of Gru and all of these other movies are being postponed, but it's even worse knowing that a lot of people who create this entertainment are out of work. Hopefully this situation takes a turn for the better here in the next few weeks. As for the rest of the studios, we're going to be looking at some pretty crowded release dates when all is said and done. Variety was the first to announce the Minions 2 news.