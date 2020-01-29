You really don't want to get on Minnie Mouse's bad side. A woman dressed in a Minnie Mouse costume that looks like it was pulled straight out of Disneyland, fought a security guard on the Vegas strip today. The physical altercation has since gone viral on social media. We're less than a month into 2020 and things are already off to a raucous start, but seeing a person dressed as a famous Disney character throwing blows in Las Vegas may be the most surreal thing so far. For the record, this is far less violent than last year's Disneyland family brawl in Toon Town.

Fam, what Disney Experience is this? Minnie is part of the WWE now? 😳 pic.twitter.com/1nrt8zyEFB — April (@ReignOfApril) January 29, 2020

It's unclear why the Minnie Mouse cosplayer got into the fight with the female security guard, as the video only shows after the first blows had been thrown. The woman in the Minnie costume ripped off her mouse head and immediately started hammering the security guard while also pulling her hair and shouting for a true Las Vegas street fight. A man in a Mickey Mouse costume is trying to break up the fight, but he's not doing the greatest job and looks more like a WWE referee.

While the Minnie Mouse WWE-style fight is bizarre enough on its own, the man in the Goofy costume watching it all go down is pretty amazing. It gets better when the fight finally ends and he picks the Mickey and Minnie heads off of the ground for safe keeping. He then leaves the scene with his friends. Poor Goofy and Mickey just wanted some peace, but Minnie wasn't having any of it as she took off screaming at the security guard some more. Regardless, the video has since been shared quite a few times on social media already.

Dressing in popular costumes is a way for some cosplayers to have fun in Las Vegas and maybe even make a little cash. However, they aren't always allowed to be there legally, which may have been why the fight broke out in the first place. Additionally, Disney doesn't endorse these fans dressing as their characters and has been known to take legal action. Whatever the case may be, they'll probably have a hard time tracking down Mickey, Minnie, and Goofy in the Vegas area.

A lot of weird stuff has gone down over the past year involving Disney character costumes and being in the Happiest Place on Earth in general. A Florida man was banned from the Disney theme parks for life and arrested after he repeatedly groped a female employee dressed as a Disney Princess. Then in California, there was the aforementioned Disneyland family brawl, which also resulted in arrests, though it took investigators a few days to identify the suspects. It's not clear if the family brawl members have been banned for life. You can check out the video of the Minnie Mouse WWE brawl below, thanks to the Reign of April Twitter account.