The first trailer for Missing Link brings Hugh Jackman and Zach Galifianakis together for an animated buddy movie of epic proportions. Annapurna's LAIKA Animation Studios is behind the new animated comedy that looks like fun for the entire family. Missing Link was first announced in April of this year with Zoe Saldana also attached to star. As the production moved further down the line and the official title was revealed, it was announced that Stephen Fry, Emma Thompson, Timothy Olyphant, Matt Lucas, David Walliams, Ching Valdez-Aran, and Amrita Acharia had joined the movie's voice cast. Though Missing Link has an awesome cast, it's Galifianakis who is doing much of the heavy lifting in the trailer.

Zach Galifianakis plays Mr. Link in Missing Link. He's 8 feet tall, 650 lbs., though he only claims to be 630 lbs., and covered in fur. The fur apparently adds a lot of weight, which is pretty concerning to the lovable giant, who is amazingly literal. Link is sick of living a solitary life in the Pacific Northwest, so he sends a hilarious letter to fearless explorer Sir Lionel Frost (Hugh Jackman) to guide him on a journey to find his long-lost relatives in the mythical valley of Shangri-La.

Along with adventurer Adelina Fortnight (Zoe Saldana), the fearless trio of explorers encounter more than they bargained for as they travel to the far reaches of the world to help their new friend r. Link. Link is seen punching a window to get some fresh air on a train and checking his breath before giving mouth-to-mouth. Missing Link seems like the perfect movie for Zach Galifianakis fans, as his humor is all over the first trailer. As with anything that LAIKA Studios does, the animation is top-notch, and brings viewers to a brand-new world that draws you in, regardless of the story.

Paul Simon's "Me and Julio Down by the Schoolyard" plays during the Missing Link trailer, letting potential viewers know what they're in for. The light mood of the song fits the funny antics of Mr. Link really well. As far as the tone, it looks a bit different from the stop-motion animation movies that LAIKA Animation Studios is known for, like ParaNorman, Coraline, and The Boxtrolls, which was surprisingly pretty political. The studio is also known for the critically acclaimed Kubo and the Two Strings, a movie that didn't light the box office on fire like many had hoped.

Missing Link is written and directed by Academy Award nominee Chris Butler (ParaNorman). LAIKA's head of production Arianne Sutner (Kubo and the Two Strings) is producing with Knight, who earned an Academy Award nomination and BAFTA win for his directorial debut on Kubo and the Two Strings. As for the release date, Missing Link hits theaters on April 12th, 2019, and it's sure to be a hit with families looking for a heartwarming laugh. You can check out the hilarious trailer below, thanks to the LAIKA Studios YouTube channel.