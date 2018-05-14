A brand new poster for Mission: Impossible 6 has arrived online. The arrival of this one-sheet comes with the announcement that a new trailer for the highly-anticipated next installment of the enduring franchise is also coming this week. We were treated to a great, action-packed teaser trailer during the Super Bowl earlier this year, but this should be more of a full-length trailer that might give us a better idea of the plot at hand in Mission: Impossible - Fallout. Paramount had this to say upon releasing the poster, promising the new footage should be here on Wednesday.

"This time, they have no choice but to accept. Check out the official poster for #MissionImpossible Fallout, starring @TomCruise. Trailer in 2 days."

As for the poster, it's a slightly less stylish one than we were treated to previously. Instead, this one focuses on cramming all of the major characters from the Mission: Impossible franchise as we know it into one image, with Tom Cruise's Ethan Hunt looming large in the background. There's also a pretty prominent look at Henry Cavill's famed mustache that caused all sorts of problems for Justice League. We also get several teases to some of the exciting, huge stunts we're set to see in this movie. Plot be damned, we want to see Tom Cruise doing crazy stuff for our entertainment.

Tom Cruise doing big stunts is nothing new, but he really suffered for his art this time around. He broke his ankle while performing a stunt, jumping from one building to another, which shut down production on Mission: Impossible 6 for a while. Not only that, but the shot where he breaks his ankle actually wound up in the trailer, leading us to believe it will actually be in the movie as well. Say what you will, but Cruise is committed to his craft. And that's just one of the many insane things he's going to be doing this time around.

Paramount doesn't have a ton of bankable franchises these days, especially with Transformers: The Last Knight dramatically underperforming last year. But Mission: Impossible has stuck around for more than two decades and somehow has managed to get better and better with age. The last two installments, Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol and Mission: Impossible - Rogue Nation considered to be the best the series has produced, and both of which made nearly $700 million at the worldwide box office. In total, the five movies have grossed a grand total of $2.77 billion.

Christopher McQuarrie, who directed 2015's Rogue Nation, returns to helm Mission: Impossible - Fallout. The movie arrives in theaters on July 27, right in the prime of the summer movie season. We can only hope this upcoming installment is as good as the last two and we'll have a much better idea of what we're in for later this week when the new trailer drops. In the meantime, be sure to check out the new poster for the movie, courtesy of Paramount Pictures, for yourself below.