It's time to get very excited for Mission: Impossible 6. Though star Tom Cruise has performed some death defying stunts for the franchise before, this latest sequel has the most dangerous one yet. Cruise teased the time he hung off the side of a helicopter in the first official image from this summer sequel, along with the official title of the movie.

Mission: Impossible 6 is now called Mission: Impossible - Fallout. And with Tom Cruise having just completed filming on the sequel, he and director Christopher McQuarrie are officially putting the finishing touches on the first trailer, which should be placed in your grubby little hands soon. The next chapter in the life of Ethan Hunt sounds like another true box office winner.

After Mission: Impossible III, the franchise decided to ditch the roman numerals and go with episodic titles beginning with Ghost Protocol and followed by Rogue Nation. Now, we get Fallout. Tom Cruise revealed the new title himself, as though showing off his newborn child kick starting his own Instagram in the process. He also showed off the movie's official clapboard while exclaiming to the social media masses, 'Get ready!'

Oh, Tom. We are SO ready, you don't even know! The plot is rumored to deal with the literal fallout from Rogue Nation, which had Ethan Hunt going to war against international rogue organization the Syndicate. And at some point, it will require Cruise to dangle off the side of a helicopter. Cruise offers this about the scene.

"We've upped the ante for the sixth #MissionImpossible. I can't wait for you guys to see more."

As shooting began in Paris last year, director McQuarrie teased that Cruise had found a way to top the opening sequence in Mission: Impossible 5, which saw Hunt hanging off the side of an airplane. As shooting took place between 2017 and 2018, a number of helicopters were spotted hovering around the set. Many believed that these were being used for cinematography. As it turns out, they were actually being utilized in the movie.

Cruise returned to set just this year, after suffering a leg injury that halted filming for a few months. Shooting in London, he was required to run across the famous Blackfriars rail bridge, as everything else came to a standstill. That black helicopter you see was also present for this shoot. As everyone knows by now, the actor loves doing his own stunts. But he misjudged a jump last summer, and that caused some chaos.

Not to worry, the movie is still set to come out on July 27. And it looks like it's going to be another huge blockbuster for Cruise and company. He definitely needs it after his summer movie this past year, The Mummy faltered with fans and critics and tanked at the box office, calling the new shared Dark Universe into question. There's no question about Mission: Impossible though. We'll keep getting these as long as Cruise can keep running and Paramount keeps making money.