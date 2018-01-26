Back in August of 2017, Tom Cruise broke his ankle on the set of Mission: Impossible 6 while performing a stunt that involved him jumping from one building to another. The accident caused production to halt, which led to more than one actor calling out Cruise for performing his own stunts. Many argued that the stunts should be left to the professionals in case of an accident, that way production doesn't get stopped, leaving many in the crew out of work. Tom Cruise is back on the set, performing his own stunts again and he stopped by the Graham Norton Show to provide some slow-motion video of him breaking his ankle on the set.

Tom Cruise, Henry Cavill, Simon Pegg, and Rebecca Ferguson were on the Graham Norton Show to promote Mission: Impossible - Fallout, which is still on track to come out on July 28th of this year. While talking to Cruise, the talk show host brought up the ankle stunt. Cruise revealed that his ankle is still broken, but he's back on the set anyway. Norton thought the idea was "nuts," but Tom Cruise told him that it was all to keep the deadline in mind, to keep the release date.

In addition, Tom Cruise brought along video from the set of Fallout where the actor broke his ankle while performing the stunt. Cruise actually brought video that showed it from 3 different angles, one of which is in ultra-slow motion and it pinpoints the exact moment where Cruise broke his ankle. As Graham Norton says, "it's not for the squeamish." Cruise is all smiles even as Simon Pegg, Henry Cavill, and Rebecca Ferguson look away from the video or wince while watching.

Online viewers who saw the previously released footage thought that the stunt looked fishy, but Tom Cruise was there to set the record straight. Apparently, the amateur stuntmen watching at home thought that it would have been more likely for Cruise to break his jaw in the way that he landed, insinuating that he really botched the stunt in a major way. However, Tom Cruise said that the stunt was meant for him to land on the side of the building to hang, pull himself up, and then run on top of the building.

It's worth noting that Tom Cruise knew immediately that he broke his ankle, but he got up on top of the building and ran on the bad ankle, finishing the shot. The stunt where the actor breaks his ankle is in the final cut because Cruise did not want to have to shoot the stunt again, which is why he ran on the broken ankle in the first place. You can check out the video of Tom Cruise breaking his ankle in slow motion below, from The Graham Norton Show's YouTube channel. The ankle footage starts at about the 1:47 mark.