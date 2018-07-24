After much anticipation and tons of rave reviews, Mission: Impossible - Fallout is finally in theaters this weekend for everyone to see. But fans shouldn't just go to the local theater to check out the latest action extravaganza starring Tom Cruise. This is a sequel that demands to be seen on the biggest screen possible. And to help push that point home, we have a new IMAX sneak peek that shows off what fans will be missing if they see M:I6 in just a plain old standard theater.

Tom Cruise's next chapter in the epic franchise, Mission: Impossible - Fallout, will be specially formatted for IMAX theaters. Some of the film's biggest action sequences will be presented with up to 26% more picture on-screen, only in IMAX. Our exclusive video celebrates that fact with some very interesting insight into what makes this series tick.

The IMAX team recently sat down with the cast of Mission:Impossible - Fallout and played a game based on the film's special formatting in IMAX, which allows fans to see up to 26% more of the picture than in standard theaters.

Participating in this unique and funny new video is Simon Pegg, who returns as Benji Dunn, Vanessa Kirby, who is introduced as White Widow, newcomer to the franchise Angela Bassett, who stars as Erica Sloan, Rebecca Ferguson, who returns as Ilsa Faust, and Henry Cavill as mustache-wearing August Walker.

The cast is asked, 'Out of 26% more helicopters, 26% more motorcycles, which would you want?' Angela Bassett admits that she really loves the motorcycles. Cavill goes for more helicopters. Ferguson and Pegg agree with Henry. The cast is then asked, 'If you could spend 26% more time with anyone from this cast, who would it be?' Director Christopher McQuarrie finds this question simply too difficult to answer because all of the cast is different in their own way.

The cast goes onto answer more questions, and it's all done in good fun. We get to see plenty of action from the movie as the cast talks, with some of the big IMAX scenes being teased in all their glory. There is no better way to experience all of the high-flying action to the fullest than in IMAX. Only in IMAX will moviegoers see even more of the action-packed sequences this franchise is known for, and that's never more evident than when watching this special sneak peek.

"The best intentions often come back to haunt you. Mission: Impossible - Fallout finds Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) and his IMF team (Alec Baldwin, Simon Pegg, Ving Rhames) along with some familiar allies (Rebecca Ferguson, Michelle Monaghan) in a race against time after a mission gone wrong. Henry Cavill, Angela Bassett, and Vanessa Kirby also join the dynamic cast with filmmaker Christopher McQuarrie returning to the helm."

The IMAX release of Mission: Impossible - Fallout will be digitally re-mastered into the image and sound quality The IMAX Experience with proprietary IMAX DMR (Digital Re-mastering) technology. The crystal-clear images, coupled with IMAX's customized theatre geometry and powerful digital audio, create a unique environment that will make audiences feel as if they are in the movie. Paramount Pictures' Mission: Impossible - Fallout hits IMAX theaters on July 27.