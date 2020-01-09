Nicholas Hoult has chosen to accept his next mission. The X-Men franchise star has taken a role in Mission: Impossible 7 and Mission: Impossible 8. Director Christopher McQuarrie, who helmed the two previous entries in the long-running action series, is set to reteam with Tom Cruise on the sequels, which are set to shoot back-to-back. Now, it's come to light that Hoult will be along for the ride as well.

The news came directly from Christopher McQuarrie, who made the announcement via an Instagram post. The filmmaker has confirmed several casting decisions for the upcoming sequels this way. In a post, McQuarrie shared a photo of Nicholas Hoult and asked if he would "care to raise a little hell." To which, the actor replied with the following in a post of his own.

"Love to. Though why stop at a little?"

In his response, Nicholas Hoult also used the hashtag #MI78, which makes it clear that he will be on board for Mission: Impossible 8 as well as the next sequel coming up. Details regarding his role remain under wraps at this time, so all anyone can do is hopeless speculate about how he will factor into Ethan Hunt's life, be it as an ally or foe. Other confirmed cast members, so far, include Hayley Atwell (Agent Carter, Captain America: The First Avenger), Pom Klementieff (Guardians of the Galaxy, Avengers: Infinity War) and Shea Whigham (American Hustle, Bad Times at the El Royale). Rebecca Ferguson will also reprise her role as Isla Faust from Rogue Nation and Fallout. It's expected that Simon Pegg will return as Benji Dunn as well, but that has yet to be confirmed.

As for Nicholas Hoult, this gives the actor another notch in the impressive belt that is his career so far. Hoult is probably best known as Beast from the more recent X-Men movies, having most recently appeared as the character in last year's Dark Phoenix. Some of his other credits include Mad Max: Fury Road, Warm Bodies, About a Boy and the TV series Skins. More recently, Nicolas Hoult was considered as the new Batman. Ultimately, the role went to Robert Pattinson, but Hoult was the studio's second choice. Instead, Hoult was able to shift right on over to another very successful franchise.

Plot details are currently being kept under wraps for the next two movies. Paramount locked down Christopher McQuarrie and Tom Cruise for some more M:I adventures following the success of 2018's Mission: Impossible - Fallout. The movie garnered critical acclaim and went on to gross a series-best $787 million at the global box office. Production is expected to kick off at some point this year. Mission: Impossible 7 is set to arrive in theaters on July 23, 2021, with Mission: Impossible 8 hitting on August 5, 2022. We'll be sure to keep you posted as any further details are made available. Be sure to check out the post from Christopher McQuarrie's Instagram for yourself.