Simon Pegg has accepted his next mission and will be back as Benji Dunn in Mission: Impossible 7 and 8. Originally, the movies were supposed to shoot back to back this summer, but filming had to be delayed due to the widespread production shutdowns across the world. Be that as it may, Pegg will be reuniting with Tom Cruise and director Christopher McQuarrie for not one, but two more action-packed adventures, and he has teased a bit of what we can expect.

I recently had the chance to speak with Simon Pegg about his latest movie Inheritance. During the conversation, I asked him what we can expect from Benji in Mission: Impossible 7. As Pegg tells it, Benji will be carrying the baggage left over from the previous two movies, Rogue Nation and Fallout, which will have an effect on him. Here's what Pegg had to say about it.

"[Christopher McQuarrie] has made sure these films, the narrative is a sort of continuous narrative. So the characters, what they experience in each film, they take forward into the next film. I think, particularly with Benji, he's gone from being this enthusiastic lab technician to being out in the field. Like a little pup, he wanted to wear a mask."

"Then suddenly getting his hands dirty, and in the last film nearly dying. I think all of that stuff will accumulate to determine who he is next. I really like that. I like that the films don't just reset. They move forward with the weight of what's gone before. When I play Benji next, I'll try to play him with that in mind. That he's not this sort of bright-eyed, bushy-tailed kid who wants to just have a bit of the action. He's had it and was terrible [laughs]"

Indeed, a lot has happened since Benji first made it out into the field in 2011's Ghost Protocol. While Brad Bird directed the fourth entry in the series, Christopher McQuarrie wrote on it, kicking off his run in the franchise. McQuarrie returned to write and direct both sequels that followed, to great success. 2018's Fallout was the highest-grossing entry in the series, taking in $787 million at the global box office.

Following the success, Paramount Pictures locked down the filmmaker for two additional sequels. As Simon Pegg points out, Christopher McQuarrie's run in the series has been heavily connected. Without going into specifics, it seems he intends to pick up where we left off in these new sequels. Aside from Pegg and Tom Cruise, Rebeca Ferguson, Ving Rhames, Henry Czerny and Vanessa Kirby will be returning as well. New cast members include Nicholas Hoult (Dark Phoenix), Hayley Atwell (Agent Carter), Shea Whigham (Joker) and Pom Klementieff (Avengers: Infinity War).

Paramount recently revealed new release dates for the sequels. Mission: Impossible 7 is now set to arrive in theaters on November 19, 2021, with Mission: Impossible 8 slated to debut on November 4, 2022. In the meantime, you can see Simon Pegg in Inheritance, which is now available on DirecTV and will be available On Digital and On Demand on May 22 from Vertical Entertainment.