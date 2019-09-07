Hayley Atwell has officially accepted her Mission: Impossible 7 casting invitation. Director Christopher McQuarrie and the actress made the announcement on social media. Atwell is arguably best-known for her role as Peggy Carter within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Carter was last seen, albeit briefly, in this year's Avengers: Endgame where she received that long-promised dance from Chris Evans' Steve Rogers. McQuarrie it taking on the mammoth task of directing Mission: Impossible 7 and Mission: Impossible 8 back-to-back and admits he's "freaking out" over the workload already.

Mission: Impossible 7 director Christopher McQuarrie posted a picture of Hayley Atwell on social media with this caption: "Should you choose to accept..." Atwell later commented on the post by saying, "Mission: Accepted. Though I'm not the sort to follow orders..." However, this is all of the information that we have at this point in time. There is no character information to go off of, so we're just going to have to wait and see who the actress ends up playing. Atwell joins franchise star Tom Cruise, along with Rebecca Ferguson, who is also expected to return for Mission: Impossible 7.

Christopher McQuarrie wrote and directed Mission: Impossible - Fallout, which ended up making $791.1 million globally. Fallout is now the highest grossing movie in the long-running franchise, which made a sequel inevitable. McQuarrie is back on board to write and direct the next two installments. When talking about the idea of making two movies back-to-back, the director/writer admitted he may have taken on too much, but the studio has faith in him. He just had to figure out a way to pitch his idea of two movies instead of one, which he was obviously successful at.

The Mission: Impossible franchise has done a lot of evolving over the years and that's why it's been able to stay relevant and successful. However, will two back-to-back movies be too much for fans to digest? Christopher McQuarrie more than likely has a pretty unique idea to keep the franchise moving ahead without sacrificing anything, otherwise two movies wouldn't be happening. Let's just hope that Tom Cruise takes it easy while performing his own stunts this time around. He famously stalled the Fallout production after he broke his ankle from jumping from one building to another.

Hayley Atwell has accepted her Mission: Impossible 7 invitation, but that doesn't mean she's done with Peggy Carter and the MCU. The actress recently appeared on stage at the D23 Expo to reveal she will be back as the character in the animated Marvel's What If...? series. However, there is going to be a major twist this time. Instead of Steve Rogers taking the Super Soldier Serum, it will be Carter. Her episode will be the first, with her taking on the abilities of Captain America. Atwell was last seen on the big screen in Blinded by the Light. You can check out Christopher McQuarrie's Instagram account for the Mission: Impossible 7 casting news below.