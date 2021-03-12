Filming on upcoming action movie sequel Mission: Impossible 7 is now well underway following several delays, with director Christopher McQuarrie now revealing via social media that he has recruited the talents of several familiar faces to round out the supporting cast. Joining Tom Cruise on his latest impossible mission will be Deadpool 2 star Rob Delaney, Top Gun: Maverick's Charles Parnell, Game of Thrones star Indira Varma, Sherlock's Mark Gatiss, and Saw star Cary Elwes.

While their roles remain a mystery at this time, the final image of Cary Elwes is paired with the caption "Welcome to The Community." Now, while this could of course simply be McQuarrie welcoming them to the Mission: Impossible family, it's also very possible that these new cast members will make up another evil, scheming group named "The Community," similar to the Syndicate. Each image is also stamped with the hashtag "#MI7MI8," so expect these new additions to have integral roles in proceedings that will continue throughout the next two sequels.

Plot details for the next installments in the long-running franchise are currently under wraps, but director Christopher McQuarrie has previously teased that both Mission: Impossible 7 and Mission: Impossible 8 will bring Ethan Hunt's story to an end. McQuarrie has also teased that the sequels will take Hunt back to the beginning, as well as provide a much more emotional journey for the seemingly indestructible action hero.

Hunt's past has already begun to rear its head in the form of sleazy IMF director Eugene Kittridge, who will be played once again by Henry Czerny. The character has not featured in the series since way back in 1996 in the very first Mission: Impossible movie. Vanessa Kirby is also set to reprise her Mission: Impossible - Fallout role as Alanna Mitsopolis, a black-market arms dealer known as the White Widow and daughter of "Max", a character who also appeared in the very first Mission: Impossible.

A new image shared by McQuarrie has also hinted at the possible return of Mission: Impossible 2's Chimera virus. The shot depicts an unknown person's hand holding a syringe gun that looks suspiciously like the same one used to administer the deadly Chimera that almost ended civilization all those years ago.

The sequel finds Tom Cruise returning once again to the role of Ethan Hunt, with Ving Rhames as Luther Stickell, Simon Pegg as Benji Dunn, and Rebecca Ferguson as former MI6 agent Ilsa Faust. Rob Delaney, Charles Parnell, Indira Varma, Mark Gatiss, and Cary Elwes join fellow newcomers Hayley Atwell, Pom Klementieff, Shea Whigham, and Esai Morales.

With filming still ongoing, patient Mission: Impossible fans who are awaiting a trailer could be in for a long stay, with McQuarrie recently saying "I promise to tell you the minute I see one myself," when asked when the first footage would be released. Mission: Impossible 7 is scheduled to be released theatrically on November 19, 2021, by Paramount Pictures, followed by a streaming release on Paramount+ 45 days later. The plan was to film both Mission: Impossible 7 and Mission: Impossible 8 back-to-back but sadly those plans have now changed due to delays caused by the ongoing global situation. Mission: Impossible 8 is still currently scheduled for release on November 4, 2022. This comes to us courtesy of Christopher McQuarrie's official Instagram account.