Following the news that five members of the Mission: Impossible 7 crew quit thanks to being torn a new one by Hollywood A-lister and leading man Tom Cruise, adult entertainment camming site Stripchat has extended them an offer of employment, believing that they would be a "valuable asset". According to Stripchat vice president Max Bennett, the site is planning a series following the lives of cam girls, with plans in place to begin production next year. If nothing else, Bennett promises them a "pleasant and enjoyable" working environment away from chastisement from The Cruiser.

"I heard about the recent news and the clip of Tom Cruise's expletive-filled rant at employees on the set of Mission: Impossible 7 for not following strict protocols put in place to avoid the spread of coronavirus. It seems there was a subsequent tirade that resulted in 5 employees quitting the movie entirely. I wanted to extend an offer to those employees - and any others who might quit the movie - to work for Stripchat, a leading adult webcam site that boasts cutting edge streaming technology and A/V capabilities. We're actually planning on shooting our own series devoted to cam girls' lives in 2021. We're confident their skills will easily translate and they can be a valuable asset here at Stripchat as we ring in the new year. Not to mention they can work from the comfort of home! And our workplace culture is pleasant and enjoyable."

The Mission: Impossible 7 crew members reportedly walked after Cruise's now infamous tirade, which was followed by a second similar rant just a few days later, after the actor had seen several members of staff breaking health and safety protocol that have been put in place to ensure filming on the action sequel can continue. "The first outburst was big but things haven't calmed since. Tension has been building for months and this was the final straw. Since it became public there has been more anger and several staff have walked," a source has since revealed, as well as claiming that Tom Cruise is 'upset' that the crew aren't taking him seriously.

"We want the gold standard," Tom Cruise began, no doubt while intensley pointing and waving his arms around in the way that only he can. "They're back there in Hollywood making movies right now because of us! Because they believe in us and what we're doing! I'm on the phone with every f***ing studio at night, insurance companies, producers, and they're looking at us and using us to make their movies. We are creating thousands of jobs you motherf***ers. I don't ever want to see it again, ever! And if you don't do it you're fired, if I see you do it again you're f***ing gone."

Two untitled sequels, one of them being Mission: Impossible 7, are both scheduled to be released on November 19, 2021 and November 4, 2022 respectively, with both movies set to be helmed by director Christopher McQuarrie. Mission: Impossible 7 and Mission: Impossible 8 are expected to be the final parts of Ethan Hunt's story, with McQuarrie teasing ties to the original movie that started it all.

Shooting on Mission: Impossible 7 is underway in the United Kingdom following a delay due to the ongoing global situation, though they are currently on holiday break. This comes to us courtesy of Cinemablend.