One of the most troubled productions in recent times has been for Mission: Impossible 7, made all the more remarkable because of how smoothly the filming process for the movies in the franchise usually is. Things got so bad on the sets of the latest installment in the series that the entire production was shut down. Simon Pegg, who reprises the role of Benji Dunn in the film, recently announced on Instagram that production has resumed on Mission: Impossible 7.

The actor posted a photo of the four lead actors of the movie that make up the Impossible Mission task force in the series, including Simon Pegg Tom Cruise, Rebecca Ferguson, and Ving Rhames. Pegg captioned the picture, "back on the job with the fam." The actor made no mention of the controversy which had led to production getting shut down a few weeks ago. It all started when an audio recording leaked of Cruise, who produces the movies as well as playing the lead, in which the actor could be heard lambasting a couple of crew members for standing too close together in violation of social distancing rules.

"We want the gold standard. They're back there in Hollywood making movies right now because of us! Because they believe in us and what we're doing! I'm on the phone with every f***ing studio at night, insurance companies, producers, and they're looking at us and using us to make their movies. We are creating thousands of jobs you motherf***ers. I don't ever want to see it again, ever! And if you don't do it you're fired, if I see you do it again you're f***ing gone. And if anyone on this crew does it - that's it, and you too and you too. And you, don't you ever f***ing do it again. That's it! No apologies. You can tell it to the people that are losing their f***ing homes because our industry is shut down. It's not going to put food on their table or pay for their college education. That's what I sleep with every night. The future of this f***ing industry!"

The public response to the leaked audio was intense but divided. Many lauded Cruise for taking the issue of social distancing at work so seriously, while others saw the incident as an example of a Hollywood elite bullying professionals who are lower on the totem pole in the industry.

Following Tom Cruise's outburst, many crew members were said to have quit the production, at which point the set was shut down to allow tensions to simmer down. Now, it seems the cast and crew are ready to take another stab at making a movie that has already spent more than a year in shoot.

Mission: Impossible 7 stars Tom Cruise, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Ving Rhames, Vanessa Kirby, Henry Czerny, Esai Morales, Hayley Atwell, Pom Klementieff, and Shea Whigham. The film arrives in theaters on Nov. 19, 2021, while Mission: Impossible 8 releases on November 4, 2022.