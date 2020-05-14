Since the overblown ludicrousness of Mission: Impossible 2 back in 2000, the blockbuster action franchise has gone from strength to strength, with 2018's Mission: Impossible - Fallout setting yet another high mark for set-pieces in a series already chock-full of them. Thanks to the work of director Christopher McQuarrie, a Mission: Impossible movie has become a real cinematic event, leaving fans anxious for the next installment.

Well, we now have a few details regarding the upcoming dual venture of Mission: Impossible 7 and Mission: Impossible 8 courtesy of McQuarrie, who has been discussing newcomer Hayley Atwell's character, and how she fits into proceedings.

"You got to find ways to evolve those characters, but not so much that they cease to be those characters, that they lose their familiarity and their continuity. Now in this one, we've found something really, really great for the core team, and what I can tell you is that they then encounter this other destructive force of nature in the form of Hayley."

Describing her as a "destructive force of nature" strongly suggests that Hayley Atwellwon't be sat behind her desk. Unless he simply means that she's a real whizz at minesweeper. It is much more likely though that Atwell will be administering some of the action-oriented skills she acquired thanks to her time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Whilst McQuarrie does not go as far as to describe her character as a villain, it certainly sounds like she could well be causing trouble for Ethan Hunt and his intrepid team of secret agents.

In any case, it appears that Atwell will be a major player in Mission: Impossible 7 and Mission: Impossible 8 rather than just a glorified cameo or someone just standing on the sidelines. Hayley Atwell herself also provided some further insight into what audiences can expect from her character in the next Mission: Impossible chapters.

"What I know is there is ambiguity, and the interesting thing we're kind of exploring is her resistance to a situation she finds herself in, and how she starts off and what she becomes. The journey of what she comes into and then what is asked of her and potentially where she ends up."

So, aside from being a formidable new addition to the Mission: Impossible roster, Atwell's new character will also be going on a journey all her own. This could perhaps make her somewhat similar to Rebecca Ferguson's character Ilsa Faust, who since her introduction has played for both sides in the espionage game.

In addition to Hayley Atwell, the other new recruits joining either one or both of the next two Mission: Impossible movies include Pom Klementieef, Nicholas Hoult, and Shea Whigham. The sequels will also see the return of Tom Cruise's Ethan Hunt joined by Simon Pegg's Benji Dunn, Ving Rhames' Luther Stickell, Rebecca Ferguson's Ilsa Faust, Vanessa Kirby's Alanna Mitsopolis and Henry Czerny's Eugene Kittridge.

Mission: Impossible 7 and Mission: Impossible 8 were recently pushed back to November 19, 2021, and November 4, 2022, respectively. This comes to us from Light the Fuse.