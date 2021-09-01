It seems like Hayley Atwell just can't seem to get away from the spy game. Perhaps best known for taking on the role of S.H.I.E.L.D. Agent Peggy Carter in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the actress has now entered another major motion picture spy franchise, ﻿Mission: Impossible﻿ with her entrance to the franchise coming in the still filming seventh movie, which had its release date delayed earlier today.

Now, it seems, the British actress has finished filming her part in the film. In a recent Instagram post, director Christopher McQuarrie indicated that Hayley Atwell has completed filming on Mission: Impossible 7.

"Grace Under Fire. Safe Travels Ms. Atwell. And good luck... #MI7MI8."

It is interesting to note the use of the hashtag #MI7MI8. There is speculation as to whether this means that filming for the eighth movie has also occurred, but it is not the first time he has used this hashtag with regards to Atwell's participation in the ﻿Mission: Impossible﻿ series.

Mission: Impossible 7 will see the return of Tom Cruise as well as Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, and Vanessa Kirby. In addition to Atwell, Marvel's Pom Klementieff will also be making her franchise debut. Earlier this year,it was announced that Rob Delaney (Deadpool 2), Charles Parnell (Top Gun:Maverick), Indira Varma (Game of Thrones), and Mark Gatiss (Sherlock), would be joining the cast. Henry Czerny, who played Kittridge in the first Mission: Impossible, will be making his first franchise appearance since 1996.

Although Atwell's character in ﻿Mission: Impossible 7﻿ is unknown at this point, the glimpses we have seen do seem to indicate that she is, at the very least, working alongside Tom Cruise's Ethan Hunt. Although as they say, appearances may be deceiving. McQuarrie has described Atwell's character as a "destructive force of nature."

New image of Tom Cruise and Hayley Atwell in Mission Impossible 7 from director Christopher McQuarrie. pic.twitter.com/eNJwN1SoOf — Rotten Tomatoes (@RottenTomatoes) August 29, 2021

Atwell had a moderately successful career in Britain prior to her big break with Marvel, up to and including an appearance in the hit show ﻿Doctor Who﻿ as part of the Paul McGann animated adventures after the ﻿Doctor Who﻿ movie in 2007, but it was her casting as Peggy Carter for ﻿Captain America: The First Avenger﻿ that cemented her as a star. She continued to star as the founder of SHIELD in five more MCU films as well as reprising her role in ﻿Marvel's Agents of SHIELD﻿, ﻿Marvel's Agent Carter﻿ and most recently supplying the voice for Captain Peggy Carter in ﻿Marvel's What If...?﻿

Atwell's popularity from her role as Peggy Carter has increased interest in her role in ﻿Mission:﻿﻿Impossible 7﻿ and the mysterious nature of her character will no doubt make that interest grow even more.

﻿Mission: Impossible 7﻿ is still in production, and Paramount has, earlier today, announced that it has pushed the release date for ﻿Mission: Impossible 7﻿ from May 27 to Sept. 30, 2022. Production for ﻿Mission: Impossible 8﻿, which Hayley Atwell is also set to star in, is set to begin after Tom Cruise completes his publicity commitments for ﻿Top Gun: Maverick﻿. The first six ﻿Mission: Impossible﻿ movies are available to watch for subscribers of Paramount+.