Tensions have been running high on the sets of Mission: Impossible 7 in the U.K., ever since an audio clip was released online in which lead actor and producer Tom Cruise could be heard tearing into two crew members for failing to follow social distancing rules. Now, a source speaking to The Sun has reported that Cruise has decided to take an early break from filming and go on a holiday to allow things to simmer down.

"It has been exhausting keeping the production on track for so long, and it's not getting any easier - Christmas can't come soon enough. Tom has decided he's ready for a break and is now going to wind up filming for 2020 on Friday, and fly to Miami over the weekend on his private jet to spend Christmas with his son. It's the end of a really tough year, and a bit of time out seems like a good idea for everyone as tensions have been mounting for a while."

Since Tom Cruise's infamous Covid rant made its way online, the outcry over the incident has grown. Additionally, it is being reported that five or more crew members who were present during the tirade have quit the project. Public opinion over Cruise's behavior is mixed, with some saying the actor was justified in being so worried over the safety of his cast and crew, while others decried Cruise's high-handed approach to dealing with his subordinates. You can read a section of Cruise's speech below.

"We want the gold standard. They're back there in Hollywood making movies right now because of us! Because they believe in us and what we're doing! I'm on the phone with every f***ing studio at night, insurance companies, producers, and they're looking at us and using us to make their movies. We are creating thousands of jobs you motherf***ers. I don't ever want to see it again, ever! And if you don't do it you're fired, if I see you do it again you're f***ing gone. And if anyone on this crew does it - that's it, and you too and you too. And you, don't you ever f***ing do it again. That's it! No apologies. You can tell it to the people that are losing their f***ing homes because our industry is shut down. It's not going to put food on their table or pay for their college education. That's what I sleep with every night. The future of this f***ing industry! So I'm sorry I am beyond your apologies. I have told you and now I want it and if you don't do it you're out. We are not shutting this f***ing movie down! Is it understood?"

Mission: Impossible 7 stars Tom Cruise, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Vanessa Kirby, Henry Czerny, Esai Morales, Hayley Atwell, Pom Klementieff, and Shea Whigham. The film arrives in theaters on Nov. 19, 2021, while Mission: Impossible 8 releases on Nov. 4, 2022. This news originally appeared at The Sun.