If you needed any more proof that Mission: Impossible star and Hollywood icon, Tom Cruise, is now simply an adrenaline junky that happens to be an actor, then this is it. While we have seen some still images of Cruise's insane motorcycle stunt that was recently filmed for the upcoming Mission: Impossible 7, a recently released video truly demonstrates how close to death Cruise plans to get for the action sequel.

Tom Cruise, sat atop a motorcycle, hurtles toward the elevated ramp at full speed before flying off the end into the abyss. Letting the motorcycle plummet to the ground, Cruise then releases a parachute at the last minute, lands safely, and then no doubt flashes those famous pearly whites along with a big thumbs up. Cruise reportedly performed the stunt four times (because almost killing yourself in the most over-the-top way possible once is never enough) before meeting and greeting with crowds that had gathered to watch the stunt take place.

The Mission: Impossible 7 motorcycle stunt took place on the Helsetkopen mountain in Stranda, Norway, with reports from the area saying, "Cruise jumped straight out of a ramp built on top of the steep mountainside. The motorcycle fell straight down, while the action hero plunged over the mountain wall. It happened very fast. He traveled up by helicopter, and in the helicopter that landed on the ground again, he came flying out of the ramp on a motorcycle. It was completely wild. It looked like there were two men at first glance, but you saw the wheels of the motorcycle in the air. 1200 meters above sea level, straight down from that cliff there.'"

Gasp-inducing, death-defying action stunts have become a staple of the Mission: Impossible franchise, with headline star Tom Cruise now arguably more well-renowned for his dedication to endangering his life in the name of cinematic entertainment than for his acting ability. Clearly, Cruise and director Christopher McQuarrie Mission: Impossible 7 have not gotten cold feet when it comes to putting the Hollywood A-lister in mortal danger, with the pair somehow finding new ways to push the action movie envelope.

Though plot details remain scarce, Mission: Impossible 7 will pick up after the last entry in the long-running action series, Mission: Impossible - Fallout, which was also written, produced, and directed by Christopher McQuarrie, and directly followed Mission: Impossible - Rogue Nation. The Fallout cast includes Tom Cruise, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Sean Harris, Michelle Monaghan, and Alec Baldwin, along with Henry Cavill, Vanessa Kirby, and Angela Bassett. Those who survived the explosive events of Fallout will likely reprise their roles for Mission: Impossible 7. The upcoming sequel also sees Hayley Atwell, Pom Klementieff, Shea Whigham, and Esai Morales, join the cast. Shooting resumed on M:I 7 just recently after having been shut down a number of times during the pandemic.

Two untitled sequels, one of them being Mission: Impossible 7, are both scheduled to be released in November 2021 and 2022, respectively, with both movies set to be helmed by McQuarrie. Mission: Impossible 7 and Mission: Impossible 8 are expected to be the final parts of Ethan Hunt's story, with McQuarrie teasing ties to the original movie that started it all. This comes to us from Twitter user @Tom_Cody_SP.