Mission: Impossible 7 has suffered yet another major setback as a stunt involving a motorcycle went horribly wrong recently. Nobody was injured but the incident cost the production a lot of time and money as a huge fire erupted on set. The scene in question is said to have taken six weeks to prepare and is among one of the most expensive ever filmed in the U.K.

According to a new report, the scene took place in a quarry and is described as a "snow scene." Tom Cruise, who returns as Ethan Hunt, was heading to the quarry to film the sequence. At that point, a stuntman's motorcycle exploded after taking off from a ramp. A source close to the production had this to say about it.

"This has been a massive challenge to stage and has cost a fortune, not to mention weeks and weeks of construction. But when it came to the big day, it went horribly wrong. The idea was for the stuntman to land on some huge pillows filled with card to cushion the blow, while the bike safely crashed to the ground a few metres away. Unfortunately, it was miscalculated. The heat and the friction of the tyres meant that when the bike crashed, the cardboard padding sparked and went up in flames. The smoke was so bad they had to close a nearby RAF airfield."

Fire and safety crews were dispatched to the scene. The set has been temporarily shut down as executives are trying to figure out exactly what went wrong. The source did confirm that nobody was hurt, while adding that Tom Cruise is very unhappy with the situation.

"Fortunately, nobody was hurt but it's a total catastrophe, not to mention extremely expensive for all concerned. Tom is very frustrated. Nobody wants more delays."

Christopher McQuarrie is returning to write and direct both Mission: Impossible 7 and 8 following the success of 2018's Fallout. McQuarrie directed the previous two installments in the series and has a long-standing relationship with Tom Cruise. The sequel had already been delayed by months when most Hollywood productions were shut down earlier in the year in the interest of public health. The cast and crew were recently granted quarantine exemptions to begin filming again in the U.K. Aside from the recent stunt gone wrong, the production also faced controversy for allegedly trying to blow up a 111-year-old bridge in Poland. Though McQuarrie recently clarified that situation.

It remains unclear at this time how long the mishap will set back the production. Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Ving Rhames, Henry Czerny and Vanessa Kirby are returning to the franchise for the upcoming installment, with Esai Morales, Hayley Atwell, Shea Whigham and Pom Klementieff joining the ensemble. Mission: Impossible 7 is currently slated to arrive on November 19, 2021. Mission: Impossible 8 will follow on November 4, 2022. We'll be sure to keep you posted as further details are made available. This news comes to us via The Sun.