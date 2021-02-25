The ongoing global circumstances have seen a lot of changes made to release dates and schedules of some of Hollywood's biggest release, and that trend continues with the announcement that the likes of Mission: Impossible 7, A Quiet Place Part II and more upcoming Paramount Pictures projects will be available to view at home a lot sooner than expected. While the movies will still debut in theaters as planned, on November 19 and September 17 respectively, the release window between theatrical release and streaming availability is going to shrink dramatically to 45 days when they will then hit new streaming service Paramount+.

The announcement was made during ViacomCBS' investor day which took place earlier this week, with the presentation being put together to create some hype around Paramount+. Which looks to have been achieved. Paramount+ will be competing with an onslaught of old and new streaming platforms such as Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, Disney+ and Apple TV+, with the quick turnaround between theatrical and streaming release no doubt intended to compete with the likes of Warner Bros. who have made the controversial decision to release everything on the 2021 slate to both simultaneously.

Though plot details remain scarce, Mission: Impossible 7 will likely pick up after the last entry in the long-running action series, Mission: Impossible - Fallout. The sequel will reunite director and writer Christopher McQuarrie with Fallout stars Tom Cruise, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, and Sean Harris, while adding the likes of Hayley Atwell, Pom Klementieff, Shea Whigham, and Esai Morales to the roster. Filming on Mission: Impossible 7 is currently underway in the United Kingdom, with McQuarrie set to bring to screens both Mission: Impossible 7 and Mission: Impossible 8, both of which are expected to be the final parts of Ethan Hunt's story, with McQuarrie teasing ties to the original movie that started it all.

Initially, the plan was to shoot Mission: Impossible 7 and {{11} back-to-back, however, no doubt much to Tom Cruise's chagrin, this is no longer happening due to the ever-changing release calendar at Paramount Pictures and the A-lister's commitments to Top Gun: Maverick.

As for A Quiet Place 2, audiences have been waiting some time for the follow-up to John Krasinski's brilliant 2018 horror, with the movie initially due to hit screens way back in March 2020. The highly anticipated sequel picks up following the deadly events at their home, as the Abbott family decide they must now venture into the outside world, and face the terrors that lurk within in it, as they continue their fight for survival in silence. Forced to venture into the unknown, they quickly realize that the creatures that hunt by sound are not the only threats that lurk beyond the sand path.

A Quiet Place Part II is once again written and directed by John Krasinski and stars Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, and Noah Jupe, reprising their roles from the first film. Cillian Murphy and Djimon Hounsou have also joined the cast, with Krasinski reprising his role from the first movie in newly filmed flashback sequences.

A Quiet Place Part II is scheduled for theatrical release on September 17, with Mission: Impossible 7 exploding onto screens on November 19 with both movies coming to Paramount+ 45 days later. This comes to us courtesy of Deadline.