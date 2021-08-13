The core cast of Mission: Impossible 7 have united for a new image from the set of the upcoming action sequel. Looking like they are about to drop the hottest album of 2021, the image includes the likes of Tom Cruise, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, and newcomer Greg Tarzan Davis, as well as director Christopher McQuarrie, who combined the photo with the caption, "Congratulations to the Fabulous Mary Boulding, celebrating her 100th day on her first show as a First AD. From everyone on the crew: All Hail Mary for gracefully managing the impossible."

Written and directed by Christopher McQuarrie, plot details for the seventh installment of the Mission: Impossible franchise remain a closely guarded secret, locked away in a vault so secure that only Ethan Hunt could penetrate it. McQuarrie has previously teased the theme that will run through the next two installments in the series, revealing that both Mission: Impossible 7 and Mission: Impossible 8 will bring Ethan Hunt's story to an end, while also teasing that the sequels will take the intrepid secret agent back to the beginning, as well as provide a much more emotional journey for the seemingly indestructible action hero.

Following Rogue Nation and the most recent outing, Mission: Impossible - Fallout, which saw Hunt and his team tracking down missing plutonium after a botched mission, Mission: Impossible 7 will reunite headline star Tom Cruise with the likes of Ving Rhames, Henry Czerny, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Vanessa Kirby, and Frederick Schmidt, all of whom will reprise their roles from the previous movies. Several new names will join the franchise, including Hayley Atwell, whose character has been described by Christopher McQuarrie as a "destructive force of nature". Rounding out the supporting cast are Pom Klementieff, Shea Whigham, Esai Morales, Rob Delaney, Charles Parnell, Indira Varma, Mark Gatiss, and Cary Elwes.

While not much is yet known about the movie itself, the making of Mission: Impossible 7 has been almost as dramatic as one of the titular assignments. Cruise split opinion when he unleashed his fury upon the production crew, after a few had been seen not adhering to recent health and safety regulations. "We want the gold standard," Cruise can be heard saying in the audio clip that was leaked shortly after the incident. "They're back there in Hollywood making movies right now because of us! Because they believe in us and what we're doing! I'm on the phone with every f***ing studio at night, insurance companies, producers, and they're looking at us and using us to make their movies. We are creating thousands of jobs you motherf***ers. I don't ever want to see it again, ever! And if you don't do it you're fired, if I see you do it again you're f***ing gone."

Tom Cruisehas since offered his side of the now infamous outburst, offering some insight into what really happened. "I said what I said. There was a lot at stake at that point," the actor explained. "But it wasn't my entire crew. I had the crew leave the set, and it was just select people. [Production] never shut down again. All those emotions were going through my mind. I was thinking about the people I work with, and my industry. And for the whole crew to know that we'd started rolling on a movie was just a huge relief. It was very emotional, I gotta tell you."

Mission: Impossible 7 is scheduled to be released in the United States on May 27, 2022, by Paramount Pictures, followed by a streaming release on Paramount+ in July 2022, with Mission: Impossible 8 scheduled to be released on July 7, 2023. This comes to us from Christopher McQuarrie.