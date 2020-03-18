Mission: Impossible 7 is not quite back on schedule as previously reported this morning. Many assumed shooting had resumed as evidenced by new set photos. Tom Cruise can be seen doing his own stunts again in these leaked images. But Collider has confirmed with the studio that filming is not back on just yet. And what we're seeing here are tests for a stunt rig.

Production on the sequel came to a halt in Italy at the end of February due to the coronavirus pandemic. The entire country is now on lock down as the disease continues to spread. The studio announced that the production would take a three-week break before resuming. And now, it appears that Christopher McQuarrie and crew are almost ready to go, though it's unclear when any actual shooting will resume.

Tom Cruise can be seen doing a pretty awesome wheelie on a motorcycle in one of the Mission: Impossible 7 stunt rig test photos. The actor is shown in an automobile, which appears to be involved in a chase. Hayley Atwell can also be seen in some of the images and a pretty crazy video. Some might consider shooting a movie during the coronavirus pandemic to be a pretty brave stunt. As most of the world is practicing social distancing to prevent further spreading, the entertainment business has largely shut down. Productions all over the world have been postponed over the past few weeks.

Mission: Impossible 7 is getting ready to resume its shoot in Dunsfold, a village in Surrey, England. It is believed that they will then move to Pinewood to take care of some more scenes. A number of Hollywood projects have all been postponed and the movie theaters have all been closed, leading to release date changes too. So its anybody's guess as to when all of this will rev back up again.

Mission: Impossible 7 is set to hit theaters on July 23rd, 2021 with the sequel, Mission: Impossible 8, opening the following summer on August 5th, 2022. Both movies are going to be shot back to back, which is a huge undertaking, especially after Christopher McQuarrie already admitted that some of the stunts were giving him anxiety. In fact, the director admitted that some of Tom Cruise's stunt ideas made him want to puke in a bucket. Whatever the case may be, the director seems okay with everything now.

In addition to Tom Cruise and Hayley Atwell, Mission: Impossible 7 also stars Rebecca Ferguson, Simon Pegg, Ving Rhames, Vanessa Kirby, and Henry Czerny. Franchise newcomers include Shea Whigham, Pom Klementieff, and Nicholas Hoult. Cruise is also preparing for the release of Top Gun: Maverick, which is scheduled to hit theaters this summer. It is unclear if the coronavirus will affect its release date at this time, though it could really change at any moment now. You can check out some of the stunt rig test images from the Mission: Impossible 7 set below, thanks to the Rabbit Twitter account. Collider confirmed with Paramount that production is not back up and running just yet.

