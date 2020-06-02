Light the fuse and begin the catchy theme tune, because the hotly anticipated seventh installment in the Mission: Impossible franchise is ready to get back on track. Like many movies during the current circumstances, Mission: Impossible 7 was forced to halt production very early into proceedings, but, first assistant director Tommy Gormley has now stated that he is "convinced" they could get back to work again within the next 3 months and still have things wrapped by May of 2021. Of course, this would put things starting back up later this year around September time.

"We hope to start shooting again in September. We were days from shooting in Venice - we were right at the epicenter when it all kicked off - so we had to shut down in Venice where we were four or five days from shooting."

Gormley also took the time to praise the British Film Commission and the guidelines that have been set, calling them "excellent". While he does think that there will be significant challenges to overcome in order to adhere to these new health and safety measures, Gormley said it will be possible if "we break down all the procedures very carefully". The difficulties are no doubt exacerbated by the sheer scale of the shoot needed for a blockbuster of this size, which includes multiple locations, and "giant" crew, if anyone can complete this impossible sounding mission, it is the cast and crew of, well, the Mission: Impossible series.

Regardless, Gormely is determined to make it work saying that, "We have to get back to work for every person in the film industry, tens of thousands of us, we have to get back to work. We have to do it safely and protect our colleagues, but it is definitely possible and we're working flat out to make it happen".

The last explosive entry in the franchise, 2018's Mission: Impossible - Fallout, found Tom Cruise as Ethan Hunt and his IMF team along with some familiar allies, including former MI6 agent Ilsa Faust, in a race against time after a mission gone wrong. Along the way, Hunt and his team encounter dangerous, hidden enemies, as well as all the fistfights, explosions, car chases, and Tom Cruise sprinting sequences you could possibly desire.

Mission: Impossible - Fallout was written, produced, and directed by Christopher McQuarrie, and directly followed McQuarrie's previous effort Mission: Impossible - Rogue Nation. The cast includes Tom Cruise, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Sean Harris, Michelle Monaghan, and Alec Baldwin, all of whom reprise their roles from the previous movies, along with Henry Cavill, Vanessa Kirby, and Angela Bassett, who join the franchise.

Two untitled sequels, one of them being Mission: Impossible 7, are both scheduled to be released in November 2021 and 2022, respectively, with both movies set to be helmed by McQuarrie. Mission: Impossible 7 and Mission: Impossible 8 are expected to be the final parts of Ethan Hunt's story, with McQuarrie teasing ties to the original movie that started it all. So, expect things to get bigger and bigger and louder and louder until they finally explode and implode simultaneously. This comes to us from Deadline.