Five members of the Mission: Impossible 7 crew have reportedly quit following a recent telling-off from Hollywood A-lister Tom Cruise. The action star loudly reprimanded the crew after witnessing several of them not adhering to social distancing guidelines that have been put in place to keep production going. The audio of Cruise's sweary tirade soon leaked, allowing all of us to pretend we are being chastised by one of the most famous people on Earth.

"The first outburst was big but things haven't calmed since. Tension has been building for months and this was the final straw. Since it became public there has been more anger and several staff have walked," a source has since revealed, as well as claiming that Tom Cruise is 'upset' that the crew aren't taking him seriously.

If you have not yet heard Tom Cruise's now infamous monologue, it is reminiscent of Christian Bale's equally infamous rant from several years ago. Though Cruise's yelling is arguably a lot more understandable, with George Clooney recently leaping to his defence, he perhaps needs to do some work on presentation and people management. "We want the gold standard," he begins. "They're back there in Hollywood making movies right now because of us! Because they believe in us and what we're doing! I'm on the phone with every f***ing studio at night, insurance companies, producers, and they're looking at us and using us to make their movies. We are creating thousands of jobs you motherf***ers. I don't ever want to see it again, ever! And if you don't do it you're fired, if I see you do it again you're f***ing gone."

Cruise continues, conjuring memories of his Tropic Thunder character, the ill-tempered studio executive Les Grossman. "If I see it again you're f***ing gone - and so are you - so you're going to cost him his job, if I see it on the set you're gone and you're gone. That's it. Am I clear? Do you understand what I want? Do you understand the responsibility that you have? Because I will deal with your reason. And if you can't be reasonable and I can't deal with your logic, you're fired. That's it. That is it. I trust you guys to be here. That's it. That's it guys. Have a little think about it. . .[inaudible]."

Though plot details remain scarce, director Christopher McQuarrie's Mission: Impossible 7 will pick up after the last entry in the long-running action series, Mission: Impossible - Fallout, which was also written, produced, and directed by McQuarrie. The Fallout cast includes Tom Cruise, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Sean Harris, Michelle Monaghan, and Alec Baldwin, along with Henry Cavill, Vanessa Kirby, and Angela Bassett. The movie pushed Cruise's secret agent Ethan Hunt to the brink, with those who survived the explosive events of Mission: Impossible - Fallout likely to reprise their roles for Mission: Impossible 7. The upcoming sequel also sees Hayley Atwell, Pom Klementieff, Shea Whigham, and Esai Morales, join the cast.

Two untitled sequels, one of them being Mission: Impossible 7, are both scheduled to be released on November 19, 2021 and November 4, 2022 respectively, with both movies set to be helmed by director Christopher McQuarrie. Mission: Impossible 7 and Mission: Impossible 8 are expected to be the final parts of Ethan Hunt's story, with McQuarrie teasing ties to the original movie that started it all.

Shooting on Mission: Impossible 7 is now underway in the United Kingdom following a delay due to the ongoing global situation. This comes to us courtesy of The Sun.