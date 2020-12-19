Tom Cruise drew some praise when he was recently recorded screaming at crew members for breaking safety protocols on the set of Mission: Impossible 7, but Leah Remini isn't buying it. Remini, an outspoken critic of Cruise and the Church of Scientology for many years, published an open letter on the website The Underground Bunker condemning the actor's behavior. According to Remini, the rant was nothing more than a PR stunt and only serves as proof of Cruise's "abusive" personality.

"Tom Cruise claimed he does not get so much as a cold because of Scientology. All Scientologists believe that if they aren't connected to what they label 'suppressive persons' they will not get sick," Remini says in the essay. "Anything you see coming from Scientology and Scientologists, such as mask wearing and supposedly humanitarian efforts, is just a show. It's for public relations reasons only."

The Scientology and the Aftermath host goes on to add about the Mission: Impossible 7 Covid rant, "Tom's reaction that was released yesterday shows his true personality. He is an abusive person. I witnessed it, I've been a recipient of it on a small level, and I've been told of similar abuse by his former girlfriend, his employees, and his friends. This is the real Tom."

In response to Remini's claims, the Church of Scientology also issued a statement of their own.

"The Church of Scientology has done more than any other religious institution in promoting COVID-19 prevention actions-throughout the U.S. and worldwide," a representative said. "Long before 'stay at home' directives, the Church took aggressive actions to prevent the spread of the virus. The Church's leader acted well ahead of the curve. Leah Remini is an unreliable source who attacks Scientology for publicity and money-as she herself has admitted."

Other celebrities have also addressed the Cruise situation. While promoting his next movie The Midnight Sky on Howard Stern, George Clooney explained that he totally understood why Cruise reacted the way he did, though he wouldn't have done the same personally.

"He didn't overreact because it is a problem," Clooney said. "I wouldn't have done it that big, I wouldn't have pulled people out... I understand why he did it, he's not wrong at all, I just don't know if I would have done it quite that personally."

The View co-host Whoopi Goldberg also defended Cruise when speaking about his rant on the show, revealing that she too curses people out "all the time." Goldberg also compared the crew members breaking protocol to essentially giving a "middle finger" to Cruise. "I get it," Goldberg said. "That's his movie, and if he goes down with COVID, the movie is done."

Cruise's viral rant comes after Mission: Impossible 7 had already been delayed multiple times over the course of the year. Clearly frustrated about the possibility of production shutting down again, Cruise can be heard angrily berating crew members who weren't wearing masks and socially distancing.

"If I see you do it again, you're f---ing gone," Cruise told them. "And if anyone in this crew does it, that's it, and you too and you too." You can read Remini's open letter in full at The Underground Bunker.