To kick off the day, Mission: Impossible 7 director Christopher McQuarrie has shared a new image from the upcoming action sequel, and it features lead star Tom Cruise once again taking part in his favorite pass time, running for dear life. While the image does not give anything away, it is a suitably shadowy glimpse at Cruise's next covert, and presumably near-enough impossible mission.

Tom Cruise has become well-known for his affinity for sprinting in the name of cinematic entertainment, his dramatic running technique having now become one of his staples. The Hollywood leading man is often able to portray more emotion using his flailing arms and legs than most actors are with their faces, his limbs cutting through the air like a hot knife through butter as he races to save the world once again. The Mission: Impossible franchise in particular has featured a whole lot of Tom Cruise running, and it's promising to see that the upcoming seventh installment will continue the fan-pleasing trend.

Plot details remain as secret as one of the franchise's titular missions, but Mission: Impossible 7 will likely pick up after 2018's Mission: Impossible - Fallout, which saw Cruise's heroic Ethan Hunt set out to stop a group of terrorists and their plans to detonate three simultaneous nuclear attacks on different cities. Written, produced, and directed by Christopher McQuarrie, Fallout starred Tom Cruise, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, and Vanessa Kirby, all of whom will reprise their roles for Mission: Impossible 7.

The sequel also sees Hayley Atwell, Pom Klementieff, Shea Whigham, and Esai Morales, join the cast, with Henry Czerny reprising his role as Eugene Kittridge, the former director of the IMF last seen in the first Mission: Impossible movie.

Czerny's return, and Vanessa Kirby's involvement as Alanna Mitsopolis, a black-market arms dealer also known as the White Widow and daughter of "Max", also from the first Mission: Impossible, heavily suggest that Mission: Impossible 7 will tie to the original movie in some way, with director Christopher McQuarrie having teased in the past that both this sequel and Mission: Impossible 8 will be the final parts of Ethan Hunt's story.

Of course, it wouldn't be a Mission: Impossible movie without Cruise putting himself through a series of nerve-wrecking, death defying stunts, with Cruise's co-star Simon Pegg recently revealing his terror at watching the actor put his life at risk. "When you watch the movie and you see [Tom] do the stunts, and it's nail-biting and there's a real sense of genuine kind of peril and you know that it's him," he said. "But you know he survived because he was on Good Morning America that morning and he did some press. When we watch him do it, we have no idea if he's going to survive. So he rides a bike off a cliff, and everybody's just waiting for, 'Good canopy, good canopy, anybody?' It's terrifying."

Mission: Impossible 7 is scheduled to be released theatrically on November 19, 2021, by Paramount Pictures, followed by a streaming release on Paramount+ 45 days later. The plan was to film a direct both 7 and 8 back-to-back but those plans have now changed due to delays caused by the ongoing global situation. This comes to us courtesy of Christopher McQuarrie's official Instagram account.