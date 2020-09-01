Tom Cruise does not believe in half-measures when it comes to making films. The actor is currently busy filming Mission: Impossible 7, and according to a report by the Daily Mail, Cruise has hired a $500,000 (sterling pound) cruise ship, named the Hurtigruten watercraft, for the cast and crew of the movie while filming in Norway to protect against infection.

In the new era of social distancing, the number one priority for big-budget Hollywood productions is keeping cast and crew isolated from the general public as much as possible, and it seems Tom Cruise has taken the ultimate step in ensuring social distancing by keeping the people working on Mission Impossible 7 on a ship while filming continues.

Apart from keeping away from land as much as possible, the crew also has to undergo daily testing to catch any cases of infection before they can spread. The Mission Impossible 7 team were given special permission to resume filming in Norway when most other foreign visitors are banned because of the local business that the film brings with it.

Apart from striving to adhere to social distancing rules, the shooting for the movie continues at a steady pace. Photos surfaced from a recent shoot for the movie which showed Tom Cruise doing a motorcycle stunt, strapped to wires as he rode a bike off a giant ramp 500 feet into the air.

In the middle of shooting, the actor managed to find the time to record a video of himself watching Tenet in a UK theater. The idea was to communicate to the audience that it is safe to return to theaters, at a time when most theater chains around the world are languishing in disuse due to the public's fear of sitting in crowded halls with possibly infected strangers.

Mission Impossible 7 is said to be the second-to-last film in the franchise that will have Cruise in the lead, and is split into a two-parter that will serve as the final swan song for super-agent Ethan Hunt. It is thus not surprising that Cruise is pulling out all the stops for making sure the film is completed as quickly and efficiently as possible, even if it requires renting an entire ship for the duration of filming.

Cruise's onscreen daredevilry will not end with the Mission Impossible franchise. In fact, the actor will up the stakes sky-high with his next project, which has been confirmed to be a space movie set in actual space, that will require Cruise and the rest of the cast and crew of the film to undergo actual astronaut training and use the combined resources of Elon Musk and NASA to go into space and shoot their film.

Mission: Impossible 7 features a lead cast of Tom Cruise, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Vanessa Kirby, Henry Czerny, Nicolas Hoult, Hayley Atwell, Pom Klementieff, and Shea Whigham. The film is scheduled to arrive in theaters Nov. 19, 2021, while Mission: Impossible 8 releases on Nov. 4, 2022. This news arrives via Daily Mail