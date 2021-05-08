Tom Cruise takes the train in a new image from Mission: Impossible 7. Written and directed by Christopher McQuarrie, the upcoming movie will see Cruise back in another high-stakes mission as Ethan Hunt. Cruise spoke about the sequel's production in a new interview with Empire, and the story also included a new image of Cruise as Ethan casually hanging on the side of a speeding train. You can check it out below.

Tom Cruise gives Empire the lowdown on getting the set of Mission: Impossible 7 back up and running during the pandemic: https://t.co/mHE9GKzOwGpic.twitter.com/GGCb2rwJvE — Empire Magazine (@empiremagazine) May 8, 2021

Production on the sequel hasn't been easy, as the pandemic brought about significant shooting delays. In December, audio recordings of Tom Cruise shouting at crew members for violating Covid-19 protocols on set was released to the public. Many fans and celebrities were supportive of Cruise at the time, though Leah Remini suggested the incident was a publicity stunt. In any case, Cruise told Empire how important it was to keep the production going, and that could only happen if everything was completely safe.

"I've produced 30 to 40 movies. I am responsible for thousands, if not tens of thousands, of jobs. All my friends in the industry, people that are in distribution, and my crew were like, 'What are we going to do? I could lose my house!' So I told the studio and I told the industry, 'We're going back. We're going to get everyone back to work. We're going to start shooting in the summer. And we're going to figure out how to do it safely.'"

One major challenge in filming Mission: Impossible 7 during a pandemic was that the high-budget feature required shooting in various locations throughout the world. Cruise needed to convince places like Abu Dhabi, Norway, and Italy to let the production commence in the area while worldwide travel was mostly banned. It took a lot of meticulous planning, and when it's all laid out, it's easier to understand why Cruise may have been upset about crew members violating protocols.

It's the moment we've all been waiting for. Tom Cruise welcomes us back to a summer at the cinema in the new issue of Empire – and gives us a WORLD EXCLUSIVE interview about his crusade to save the film industry. On sale May 13th. Order online here: https://t.co/HWSwKzOmI5pic.twitter.com/gXXLtmJI1p — Empire Magazine (@empiremagazine) May 7, 2021

"We had to create protocols with studios and insurance companies, and work on laws in each country. Assuring them how we were going to film in the country. There were times when people said, 'It's not going to happen.' And I just kept saying, 'It's happening.'"

Cruise admits there were a lot of high emotions with people seven days a week, and a lot of work was needed with "helping them through it." Safety measures implemented for the shoot included social distancing, facial masks, and bubbles of crew members - such as one make-up artist for every two actors and having heads of departments staying in hotel rooms on their own, only shooting their required scenes and immediately leaving the set.

Along with Cruise on a train, new Empire covers also tease Ethan Hunt's big parachuting motorcycle stunt, which looks quite thrilling. The sequel also stars Hayley Atwell, Simon Pegg, Ving Rhames, Rebecca Ferguson, Vanesa Kirby, Esai Morales, Henry Czerny, Angela Bassett, Frederick Schmidt, and Pom Klementieff. It is the third Mission: Impossible movie to be helmed by Christopher McQuarrie following Rogue Nation and Fallout. Mission: Impossible 7 is scheduled to be released on May 27, 2022. This news comes to us from Empire.