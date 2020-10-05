Mission: Impossible star and Hollywood icon Tom Cruise has become known just as much for his dedication to stuntwork as he is for his acting, and evidently, the upcoming seventh sequel in the action franchise will be no exception. A new video from the Mission: Impossible 7 shoot in Norway shows several members of the crew atop a speeding train, and as it zooms in, you suddenly realize that a smiling, eerily calm Tom Cruise is among them.

If you are wondering where Christopher McQuarrie is... pic.twitter.com/BdMf2hgtOJ — Cinephilia & Beyond (@LaFamiliaFilm) October 4, 2020

Taking what is likely a well-earned breather between dispatching nameless henchmen, Tom Cruiseis joined atop the train by director Christopher McQuarrie, who is no doubt pondering what death-defying scenario he can put Cruise in next in the name of cinematic entertainment. Despite the adrenaline-pumping situation, Cruise could be casually sitting in a comfortable chair at home, giving a friendly wave while flashing those famous pearly whites.

Gripping action stunts have become a staple of the Mission: Impossible franchise, with headline star Tom Cruise now well-renowned for his dedication to endangering his own life in the name of big-screen thrills. Clearly, Cruise and director Christopher McQuarrie have not gotten cold feet when it comes to putting the Hollywood A-lister in mortal danger, with the pair somehow finding new ways to push the action movie envelope for Mission: Impossible 7.

Fighting bad guys on a racing locomotive is far from the only stunt that Cruise will be involved in for Mission: Impossible 7, with some recently released behind the scenes footage demonstrating how close to death Cruise plans to get for the action sequel. The footage shows Cruise on a motorcycle hurtling towards an elevated ramp at full speed before flying off the end into the abyss. Letting the motorcycle plummet to the ground, Cruise then releases a parachute at the last minute, lands safely, and gives a big thumbs up while the spectators attempt to catch their breath.

Though plot details remain scarce, Mission: Impossible 7 will pick up after the last entry in the long-running action series, Mission: Impossible - Fallout, which was also written, produced, and directed by Christopher McQuarrie, and directly followed Mission: Impossible - Rogue Nation. The Fallout cast included Tom Cruise, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Sean Harris, Michelle Monaghan, and Alec Baldwin, along with Henry Cavill, Vanessa Kirby, and Angela Bassett. Those who survived the explosive events of Mission: Impossible - Fallout will likely reprise their roles for Mission: Impossible 7. The upcoming sequel also sees Hayley Atwell, Pom Klementieff, Shea Whigham, and Esai Morales, join the cast. Shooting resumed on Mission: Impossible 7 just recently after having been shut down a number of times due to the ongoing global situation.

Two untitled sequels, one of them being Mission: Impossible 7, are both scheduled to be released in November 2021 and 2022, respectively, with both movies set to be helmed by director Christopher McQuarrie. Mission: Impossible 7 and Mission: Impossible 8 are expected to be the final parts of Ethan Hunt's story, with McQuarrie teasing ties to the original movie that started it all. This comes to us courtesy of Twitter user @LaFamiliaFilm.