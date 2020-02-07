Another familiar face will be returning for Mission: Impossible 7. Vanessa Kirby, who we first met in 2018's Fallout, has confirmed that she will be back for at least one more go-around with Tom Cruise's Ethan Hunt. As for where her allegiances will lie? That remains to be seen, as her character Alanna Mitsopolis, aka the White Widow, operated in the grey area a bit.

Vanessa Kirby, unlike the majority of the casting confirmations we've received for the upcoming sequel, wasn't revealed by director Christopher McQuarrie. Instead, Kirby let the news slip during a recent interview. In speaking about her recent and upcoming schedule, she revealed that she's about to start training for Mission: Impossible again, which checks out, since the next two sequels are expected to begin filming in the coming months. Kirby had this to say.

"I just wrapped filming a movie (Pieces of a Woman) about a couple who lose a baby with Shia LaBeouf who is now one of my best friends, I love him so much. It was extremely intense and very dark so going into training for Mission Impossible is slightly going to release it all."

After the success of Fallout, Paramount Pictures locked down Christopher McQuarrie and Tom Cruise for both Mission: Impossible 7 and Mission: Impossible 8, which will shoot back-to-back. It's not clear just yet if Vanessa Kirby will be back for just one or both of the upcoming installments. Speaking further, she doubled down, explaining that she's looking forward to the training.

"Actually, I am looking forward to this Mission training because it means you eat well and work out which I haven't been doing for that entire shoot."

In Mission: Impossible - Fallout, Vanessa Kirby plays the White Widow, who is something of a philanthropist who funds her work through shady, illegal dealings. She crosses paths with Ethan Hunt and is seemingly on the wrong side of things. However, she later, in secret, helps the IMF capture Solomon Lane. Plus, Kirby seemingly had a thing for Ethan, so there are a few threads to pull in seeing the character return. Especially with Rebecca Ferguson coming back as Ilsa Faust. And let's not forget that Michelle Monaghan hasn't ruled out a return Ethan's beloved Julia either.

Other confirmed cast members include Nicholas Hoult (Dark Phoenix), Hayley Atwell (Agent Carter), Shea Whigham (Joker) and Pom Klementieff (Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2). Simon Pegg also previously said that he will be returning as Benji. Most interestingly, Chirstopher McQuarrie revealed recently that Henry Czerny will be returning as Eugen Kittridge, who we haven't seen since the first movie in 1996. Mission: Impossible 7 is set to arrive in theaters on July 23, 2021, with Mission: Impossible 8 scheduled to arrive on August 5, 2022. We'll be sure to keep you posted as any further details on the sequels are made available. This news comes to us via Glamour.