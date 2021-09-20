Picture it, you're on a nice, relaxing hike, just enjoying the fresh air and beautiful landscape, when suddenly, an A-list actor interrupts the peace and tranquillity by parachuting into view before no doubt flashing a winning smile. Well, that is exactly what happened to hikers Andras Katica and his friend Tutyi, whose hike around the Lake District in North West England was first disturbed by the commotion of a helicopter overhead, before they were left stunned by none other than a parachuting Tom Cruise, practicing forMission: Impossible 8.

"I certainly wasn't expecting to bump into Tom Cruise during my hike," Andras Katica said of the no doubt memorable incident. "When I realised who it was I was obviously totally flabbergasted. But he was really friendly and offered to have his picture taken. He looked like he was having a great time but was also clearly involved in some serious work for the filming."

In recent years, Tom Cruise has become just as synonymous with death-defying stunts as he has for his acting, with the actor more than eager to put his life in danger in the name of cinematic entertainment. Indeed, the latest installment in the Mission: Impossible series has given him ample opportunities to continue this trend, with the actor spotted sitting atop a moving train before hanging from the side of that same train as it speeds along the tracks. Footage from behind-the-scenes has also teased what occurs when Cruise's Agent Hunt climbs atop the moving train, with the action hero dispatching bad guys left and right while trying not to lose his balance.

Earlier footage has also shown Tom Cruise on a motorcycle hurtling towards an elevated ramp at full speed before flying off the end into the abyss. Letting the motorcycle plummet to the ground, Cruise then releases a parachute at the last minute, lands safely, and gives a big thumbs up while the spectators attempt to catch their breath.

Cruise's laidback attitude to almost dying over and over has even become something of a problem when filming, with the actor revealing that he often can't stop smiling. "I am a very physical actor and I love doing them. I study and train and take a lot of time figuring it all out," Cruise said during a recent interview with Graham Norton. "I have broken a lot of bones! The first time of any stunt is nerve-wracking, but it's also exhilarating. I have been told a few times during shooting a stunt to stop smiling!" Well, they do say it isn't a tragedy to die doing what to you love...which in Cruise's case seems to be getting as close to an accidental death as possible.

Written and directed by Christopher McQuarrie, plot details for Mission: Impossible 7 remain a closely guarded secret, but the director has previously teased the theme that will run through not just number 7, but the next two installments in the series. According to McQuarrie, both Mission: Impossible 7 and Mission: Impossible 8 will bring Ethan Hunt's story to an end, with the sequels taking the intrepid secret agent back to the beginning of his journey, as well as provide a much more emotional journey for the seemingly indestructible action hero.

Starring Tom Cruise, Ving Rhames, Henry Czerny, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Vanessa Kirby, Angela Bassett and Frederick Schmidt, all of whom reprise their roles from the previous movies, along with Hayley Atwell, Pom Klementieff, Shea Whigham, Esai Morales, Rob Delaney, Charles Parnell, Indira Varma, Mark Gatiss, and Cary Elwes, Mission: Impossible 7 is scheduled for release in the United States on September 30, 2022 by Paramount Pictures, followed by a streaming release on Paramount+ in November 2022. This comes to us from The Sun.