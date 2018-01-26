Is the first Mission: Impossible 6 trailer coming during the Super Bowl? Mission: Impossible - Fallout is set to arrive in theaters on July 27. That means we're going to need to see a trailer soon, assuming Paramount is going to stick with that release date. So it makes perfect sense for the studio to drop the first footage during the big game. And that looks to be the case.

While this isn't confirmation from the studio, Tom Cruise recently used the Chinese microblogging platform Weibo to reveal that the Mission: Impossible 6 trailer will debut during the Super Bowl. Assuming that holds true, the likely scenario is that Paramount will air a TV spot, anywhere from 30 seconds to a minute in length, and then will post the full-length trailer online either beforehand or shortly after. In any case, we should be seeing the first footage from M:I 6 in just over a week.

As for the title itself, director Christopher McQuarrie, who returns to the director's chair after having helmed the very successful Mission: Impossible - Rogue Nation, has addressed and explained it. Initially, McQuarrie says the team used a Mission: Impossible name generator and reveals, "We immediately created all the silliest titles we could." That led to the decision to have a single word subtitle this time around. Here's what he had to say about it.

"This is a different kind of movie, it should be expressing a different attitude. It should be striking its own ground, and that's what I felt Fallout did. The title has multiple meanings in the film, from the literal to the figurative. There is the threat of nuclear terrorism hanging over the movie," while there's also "the notion that what's happened in the movie is the end result of choices that Ethan Hunt has made in his life." The life of a spy is a treacherous one and, as we've seen before in the series, Hunt's heart can often win out over his head. This movie focuses on "the fallout of all his good intentions."

Much of Mission: Impossible 6 has been mysterious up to this point, so even the title reveal and knowing that the threat of nuclear terror is present is helpful. We also know, thanks to some recent social media posts, that Tom Cruise is going to be doing some absolutely insane stunts this time around. What else is new? The synopsis for the movie has also been released, but that, in itself, doesn't reveal much.

"The best intentions often come back to haunt you. Mission: Impossible - Fallout finds Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) and his IMF team (Alec Baldwin, Simon Pegg, Ving Rhames) along with some familiar allies (Rebecca Ferguson, Michelle Monaghan) in a race against time after a mission gone wrong. Henry Cavill, Angela Bassett, and Vanessa Kirby also join the dynamic cast with filmmaker Christopher McQuarrie returning to the helm."

So we know we're going to get some footage soon and we have a synopsis and title for Mission: Impossible 6, finally. As if that's not enough. Tom Cruise has also posted another photo of a crazy stunt to his Twitter account, which you can check out for yourself below. That, coupled with what Christopher McQuarrie had to say to Empire, should be more than enough to get people excited for the upcoming sequel.