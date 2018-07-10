The best movie of the summer may be coming our way very soon, if the first reactions to Mission: Impossible - Fallout are to be believed. Tom Cruise has been kicking butt as Ethan Hunt for more than two decades and, somehow, against all odds, he keeps managing to top himself as this series progresses. Heading into Mission: Impossible 6, it looks like he may have bested himself, as the movie has screened for critics and they are absolutely raving about it. Here's what Fandango's Erik Davis had to say.

"Just walked out of #MissionImpossibleFallout, which is absolutely fantastic. This movie entertains you in every which way, incredible action sequences, nail-biting suspense & hands down the series best finale yet. My favorite movie of the summer right there, loved every second"

You would be hard-pressed to find a single negative take on the movie out of this first bunch of reactions. The movie was finished just five days prior to the screening, according to director Christopher McQuarrie, who helmed the previous entry, Mission: Impossible - Rogue Nation. Based on these reactions, he has apparently managed to outdo himself, with the help of a fully mustached Henry Cavill. As Collider's Steve Weintraub reports, that highly-hyped bathroom scene from the trailers is worth the price of a ticket on its own.

"Happy to report #MissionImpossibleFallout is a fantastic movie that's absolutely loaded with *insane* action and edge of your seat holy shit moments. Not sure how @TomCruise keeps raising the bar but I'm so happy he does. The bathroom fight scene alone is worth price of admission"

These movies have increasingly become known for their inventive, practical and insane action sequences. It appears as though that tradition is set to continue in spades. Franchise regulars Ving Rhames and Simon Pegg are back again for Mission: Impossible - Fallout, with Rebecca Ferguson and Alec Baldwin from Rogue Nation also coming back. Angela Bassett and Vanessa Kirby make for a couple of new additions, with Michelle Monaghan returning for the first time since her very brief appearance in Ghost Protocol. The one and only remotely negative comment came from CinemaBlend, who still mostly praised the movie overall.

"The new @MissionFilm is CRAZY! Can't catch my breath after the white-knuckle finale. Insane physical stunts will have you asking, 'How do they do that?!' Mature story and a few too many double crosses, but a must-see ride for action junkies! Cruise + Cavill = Huge Win"

It's incredibly rare to have a movie hit its peak with its sixth entry more than twenty years after the first movie arrived. Yet, that appears to be what we're in for with Mission: Impossible - Fallout when Paramount drops it in theaters on July 27. Currently, the movie is tracking for a $60 million debut, but a wave of positive reviews could help push that number up a bit. You can check out some more reactions from the first screening for yourself below.

