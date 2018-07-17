Prepare for the biggest boldest stunts in any Mission: Impossible movie yet. Paramount Pictures has unveiled a stunts featurette for Mission: Impossible - Fallout where director Christopher McQuarrie, the stunt team and Tom Cruise lay out the most dangerous feats they accomplished in the new movie.

Back in January, it was widely reported that 56-year-old actor, Tom Cruise broke his foot while attempting a roof jump stunt in Mission: Impossible - Fallout and according to the featurette it looks like that footage actually ends up in the final cut of the movie. Cruise has notoriously been known for doing his own stunts in the Mission: Impossible movies wherever he's allowed to keep in tact any authenticity. Beyond the roof jump it looks like there are plenty more juicy stunts the actor risked life and limb all for our cinematic experience.

The best intentions often come back to haunt you. Mission: Impossible - Fallout finds Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) and his IMF team (Alec Baldwin, Simon Pegg, Ving Rhames) along with some familiar allies (Rebecca Ferguson, Michelle Monaghan) in a race against time after a mission gone wrong. Henry Cavill, Angela Bassett, and Vanessa Kirby also join the dynamic cast with filmmaker Christopher McQuarrie returning to the helm.

Go behind the scenes of the incredible stunts of Mission: Impossible - Fallout below. Mission: Impossible - Fallout comes to theaters July 27th, 2018 and stars Rebecca Ferguson, Vanessa Kirby, Tom Cruise, Michelle Monaghan, Henry Cavill, Angela Bassett, Simon Pegg and Alec Baldwin.