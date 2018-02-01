With just a few days left until the Mission: Impossible - Fallout Super Bowl trailer debuts, Paramount Pictures has unveiled a new poster, plus a few brief trailer previews that have surfaced on social media, and new photos. While these videos don't offer much, they represent the first footage we've seen so far, showcasing some of the massive action set pieces, Henry Cavill and his now-infamous mustache, and much more. Hopefully this first trailer arriving on Super Bowl Sunday will offer a glimpse at what is said to be Tom Cruise's biggest stunt yet.

Back in March, just weeks before production on this sequel, producer David Ellison teased in an interview that this movie will feature Tom Cruise's biggest stunt in the storied history of this franchise. Some may find that hard to believe after 2015's Mission: Impossible Rogue Nation, which opened with a death-defying scene where Tom Cruise's Ethan Hunt was seen holding onto the door of a cargo plane as it took off. There have been no details as what this stunt may be, but, ironic as it may be, Tom Cruise suffered a rather serious injury while filming a far less dangerous stunt.

Back in August, Tom Cruise broke his ankle while performing a stunt where he leapt from one building to another. While the injury was expected to sideline the actor for a whopping four months, he was back in action six weeks later. Production is still under way, with photos surfacing last month featuring Tom Cruise sprinting across the Blackfriars rail bridge in London, which brought traffic to a standstill. It isn't known if this was for reshoots, or if principal photography is still under way, but as of now, Paramount still hasn't moved the previously-scheduled July 27, 2018 release date, where it will go up against Warner Bros.' Teen Titans! Go To the Movies.

The best intentions often come back to haunt you. Mission: Impossible - Fallout finds Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) and his IMF team (Alec Baldwin, Simon Pegg, Ving Rhames) along with some familiar allies (Rebecca Ferguson, Michelle Monaghan) in a race against time after a mission gone wrong. Henry Cavill, Angela Bassett, and Vanessa Kirby also join the dynamic cast, along with Sean Harris, Wes Bentley, Frederick Schmidt. Director Christopher McQuarrie returns to the helm as both writer and director, making him the first filmmaker to direct two Mission: Impossible movies, while producing alongside Tom Cruise, Jake Myers and J.J. Abrams.

After the Fallout title was officially revealed, director Christopher McQuarrie stated in an interview that it has multiple meanings, including the "threat of nuclear terrorism" that is hanging over the movie, along with the notion that the events of this movie are all a result of choices that Ethan Hunt has made throughout the course of his life. The director added that this movie addresses the "fallout of his good intentions," which hopefully we'll learn more about when the first trailer drops on Sunday. Until then, take a look at these trailer previews along with the poster and photos, courtesy of Paramount Pictures.

