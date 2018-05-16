The latest trailer for Mission: Impossible Fallout has arrived and packs more than punch. The promotional train is in full effect for the latest Mission: Impossible movie as we saw a new poster earlier this week which officially united Ethan Hunt's latest team.

The best intentions often come back to haunt you. Mission: Impossible Fallout finds Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) and his IMF team (Alec Baldwin, Simon Pegg, Ving Rhames) along with some familiar allies (Rebecca Ferguson, Michelle Monaghan) in a race against time after a mission gone wrong.

Henry Cavill, Angela Bassett, and Vanessa Kirby also join the dynamic cast with filmmaker Christopher McQuarrie returning to the helm. Tom Cruise, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Sean Harris, Wes Bentley, Frederick Schmidt with Michelle Monaghan and Alec Baldwin.

Check the new trailer for Mission: Impossible Fallout below.