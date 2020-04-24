Mission: Impossible 7 and Mission: Impossible 8 have been given new release dates. Paramount announced the decision to push back the release dates this afternoon. The Mission: Impossible 7 production was one of the first in the entertainment industry to come to a halt this spring. Shooting had started in Venice, Italy, which was hit pretty hard by the world's current state of affairs early on. At this time, it is unclear as to when production on the highly anticipated sequel will officially be able to start up again.

Mission: Impossible 7 was supposed to hit theaters in June 2021, but it has received a new release date for November 19th, 2021. As for Mission: Impossible 8, it will now open in theaters on November 4th, 2022 instead of in August. These release date changes come as no surprise as the entertainment business scrambles to figure out what to do next. Nearly all of Hollywood has come to a halt, except for animation and post-production work that can be done safely from home, which is resulting in a lot of delays.

Paramount also announced new release dates for some of their other projects. Chris Pratt's post-apocalyptic thriller The Tomorrow War will now open on July 23rd, 2021, while the animated Paw Patrol big screen adaptation will open on August 20th, 2021. Dungeons and Dragons has been pushed back to May 27th, 2022 and horror movie Spell has been completely removed from the studio's release schedule. There will more than likely be some more delays from other major studios in the coming days and weeks. As it stands, movie theaters might not even be open again until July of this year.

Mission: Impossible 7 is all set to star Tom Cruise and Hayley Atwell with Rebecca Ferguson, Simon Pegg, Ving Rhames, Vanessa Kirby, and Henry Czerny. Newcomers include Shea Whigham, Pom Klementieff, and Nicholas Hoult. Christopher McQuarrie signed a new deal with Paramount to return to write and direct the next two installments based on the success of the last two movies in the franchise. Hopes are high and fans were already to start seeing leaked images from the M:I 7 set when everything got shut down. For now, we'll just have to wait and see when Hollywood productions are allowed to start up again.

As for potentially returning to Italy for further production on Mission: Impossible 7, producers are unsure if they will go back. Sources say that actors like Tom Cruise may be hesitant to travel abroad due to the world's current state of affairs. It is believed that a lot of overseas productions will be reconfigured to take place in the United States instead. With that being said, the same source claims that production on the sequel could begin as soon as this fall. Deadline was the first to announce the new release dates for Mission: Impossible 7 and Mission: Impossible 8.