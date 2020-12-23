It's been a tough year for the cast and crew of the upcoming movie Mission Impossible 7. First filming was delayed by months, then extensive social distancing measures had to be put in place to resume filming. Most recently, the production came under a cloud when an audio clip leaked of lead actor Tom Cruise cursing out a couple of crew members for breaking distancing protocol by standing too close together. In a People interview, a U.K.-based production source from the movie's set has defended Cruise's behavior as a result of his perfectionist impulses.

"It's hard to [describe] how incredibly intense and focused [Tom Cruise] is on making every movie the absolute best possible. The Mission: Impossible movies are very special to him. They are 'his' movies. Tom helped set up the [health] protocol. Of course, he takes it personally when the protocol is broken. In all the years of filming the Mission: Impossible franchise, no one has ever even heard Tom raise his voice. He is usually just laser-focused on filming. This movie is very different though. He has to film while making sure everyone stays safe. Tom's whole life is his work. He feels the pressure of how scary things look now. He does not want any further disruption. There is a lot at stake. When he sees something less than professional, he wants to make it right."

Despite this defense of Tom Cruise, matters related to the incident have already boiled over into the public sphere. Social media is deeply divided over the Mission Impossible star's attitude towards his co-workers as reflected in his heated words, part of which can be read below.

"We want the gold standard. They're back there in Hollywood making movies right now because of us! Because they believe in us and what we're doing! I'm on the phone with every f***ing studio at night, insurance companies, producers, and they're looking at us and using us to make their movies. We are creating thousands of jobs you motherf***ers. I don't ever want to see it again, ever! And if you don't do it you're fired, if I see you do it again you're f***ing gone. And if anyone on this crew does it - that's it, and you too and you too. And you, don't you ever f***ing do it again. That's it! No apologies. You can tell it to the people that are losing their f***ing homes because our industry is shut down. It's not going to put food on their table or pay for their college education. That's what I sleep with every night. The future of this f***ing industry!"

It is being reported that several crew members have quit the production following Cruise's speech, and there are also rumors that the actor might be going on an early vacation to let things settle down on set before work can properly resume.

Mission: Impossible 7 stars Tom Cruise, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Vanessa Kirby, Henry Czerny, Esai Morales, Hayley Atwell, Pom Klementieff, and Shea Whigham. The film arrives in theaters on November 19, 2021, while Mission: Impossible 8 releases on November 4, 2022. This news first appeared at People.com.