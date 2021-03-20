Fans far and wide are celebrating the life and legacy of Fred Rogers on the day the beloved Mister Rogers' Neighborhood star would have turned 93. Along with tribute posts from fans pouring in from across the world, a virtual watch party was held with celebrity host Tom Bergeron. Featuring heartfelt interviews and stories from Mister Rogers fans, the video premiered on Rogers' birthday and can be watched on YouTube.

The video also features appearances from the celebrity artists from the award-winning album Thank You Mister Rogers - Music & Memories. That includes The Cowsills, Jaci Velasquez, Jim Brickman, Jon Secada, Kellie Pickler, Lee Greenwood, Marilyn McCoo, Billy Davis Jr., Micky Dolenz, Sandi Patty, and Vanessa Williams. Fans and friends of Rogers also speak about their memories of the TV series as well as Fred personally.

Fans and others on social media have also been paying tribute to Fred Rogers with memorial posts in honor of his birthday. "Happiness is, being happy about the 1st Day Of Spring on the International Day Of Happiness....and Fred Rogers' birthday," one fan tweeted.

— JW (@WayneResistance) March 20, 2021

Writes another fan: "Happy Birthday Mr. Rogers! Thanks for all your contributions. A true gem! Be kind today!"

— Rosalie (@seinfeldguru) March 20, 2021

"Remembering my hero, Fred Rogers on his 93rd Birthday," says another tweet. "Thank you for being all God called you to be. We are forever grateful."

— Noah Kastroll (@nrkastroll) March 20, 2021

"Today marks Fred Rogers' birthday, and his wisdom and example serve as reminders for me as I do this important work," writes one fan. "May we all see the need and respond. May we all share responsibility for one another. Let's be heroes."

Today marks Fred Rogers’ birthday, and his wisdom and example serve as reminders for me as I do this important work.



— Rep. Jennifer Konfrst (@KonfrstForHouse) March 20, 2021

Another tweet reads: "'There are three ways to ultimate success: The first way is to be kind. The second way is to be kind. The third way is to be kind.' Mr. Rogers would have been 93 today & his lessons are as important now as they ever were. The happiest of birthdays to Pittsburgh's favorite neighbor."

There are three ways to ultimate success:

The first way is to be kind

The second way is to be kind

The third way is to be kind



Mr. Rogers would have been 93 today & his lessons are as important now as they ever were.



— Dave DiCello (@DaveDiCello) March 20, 2021

Posting an image of Mister Rogers and Big Bird, the Muppet History Twitter account wrote: "Happy birthday to Fred Rogers. Think about someone who helped make you the person you are. Someone who wanted only the best for you, encouraged you, and loved you just for being you. Those are the kinds of people we need, try to be one of them."

Happy birthday to Fred Rogers ❤️



Think about someone who helped make you the person you are. Someone who wanted only the best for you, encouraged you, and loved you just for being you.



— Muppet History (@HistoryMuppet) March 20, 2021

Including a clip of Rogers celebrating his birthday on his TV show, the Fred Rogers Productions account tweeted, "Happy birthday to our founder, Fred Rogers! Do you remember when the neighbors surprised Mister Rogers outside of his television house?"

— Fred Rogers Productions (@FredRogersPro) March 20, 2021

Fred Rogers is best known for hosting Mister Rogers' Neighborhood between 1968 and 2001, inspiring generations of children and adults alike to be better people all along the way. Sadly, Rogers passed away in 2003 at the age of 74, but has remained a beloved fixture of pop culture ever since. In 2019, he was played by Tom Hanks in the movie A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, which followed the acclaimed 2018 documentary about his life Won't You Be My Neighbor?.

Take the time to do something kind for someone else in honor of Fred Rogers today. The birthday celebration video comes to us from Thank You, Mister Rogers: Music and Memories on YouTube.

Happy Birthday Mr. Rogers! Thank you for transforming our lives. We miss you! #HBD#MrRogers#neighborhood 🚎



“Anyone who does anything to help a child in his life is a hero to me.”

― Fred Rogers pic.twitter.com/WCpTG30JLS — The UF Lastinger Center (@LastingerCenter) March 20, 2021

"Often when you think you're at the end of something, you're at the beginning of something else."

--Fred Rogers (1928-2003)



--Fred Rogers (1928-2003)

Happy Birthday, Mr. Rogers, wherever you are. We miss you! — Jack Lorts (@jlorts) March 20, 2021