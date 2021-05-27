Between April 30 to May 21, Twenty-two days have passed. Whether they have been new releases or films coming across a new found popularity, plenty of movies have thrived on the Netflix platform. During these past twenty-two days, films such as The Woman in the Window to Dead Man Down to Madagascar 3: Europe's Most Wanted, have stayed floating in the top ten chart. Though none of those movies went as viral as Netflix's latest animated hit. In fact it could even be argued that no film has ever been as dominant as The Mitchells Vs. the Machines, which just passed superhero comedy Thunder Force as Netflix's most popular new movie of 2021.

The Mitchells vs. The Machines, at the time of this writing, has now spent its first twenty-two days on Netflix's Top 10 charts. And while that is an impressive feat that many other films have accomplished since the Top 10 list was first established back in February of 2020, it is safe to say that no film has been this assertive during its reign of power on the streaming platform.

For example, lets take Bigfoot Family, another animated film that handily controlled the Top 10 earlier this year. That movie kicked off its Netflix run with six straight days in the #1 position on the daily charts, and from there went on to record 26 total appearances on the list.

Another example would be Thunder Force, which spent a total of 23 days on the charts and managed to rack up 187 points during that amount of time. When the film finally fell off the Top 10 charts, Thunder Force had not only accrued the 11th most points ever made in the Top 10 era, but it had garnered more points than any other 2021 release.

That all changed this past week when The Mitchells vs. The Machines brought its score up to 209 points. Unlike Thunder Force, Netflix's latest animated film isn't slowing down as it nears its 23rd day on the Top 10. To this day, The Mitchells vs. The Machines hasn't fallen below the third-place position on the daily charts. In just a matter of days, it's likely that the movie will pass Hubie Halloween to officially become one of the ten most popular movies on Netflix since the Top 10 list was established.

The current 20 most popular movies on Netflix in the Top 10 era (according to Netflix's point system:

Despicable Me - 428 points

We Can Be Heroes - 420 points

The Grinch - 349 points

The Secret Life of Pets 2 - 318 points

How the Grinch Stole Christmas - 299 points

The Angry Birds Movie 2- 284 points

365 Days - 282 points

The Christmas Chronicles 2 - 241 points

Spenser Confidential - 239 points

Hubie Halloween - 224 points

The Mitchells vs. The Machines - 201 points

Thunder Force - 187 points

The Wrong Missy - 187 points

The Lorax - 186 points

Extraction - 182 points

Angel Has Fallen - 182 points

The Old Guard - 179 points

Project Power - 179 points

Yes D﻿ay - 176 points

Big Foot Family - 171 points

Judging by these rankings, there are 3 other 2021 releases that include Thunder Force, Yes Day, and Bigfoot Family. While all of these films had impressive showings on the Top 10 charts, (Yes Day spent nine consecutive days in first place, which is a milestone only five other films have had achieved at the time), none of them were able to match what The Mitchells vs. The Machines has done over the past 22 days. The film kicked off its Netflix run with 14 straight days in the #1 position and thats a feat only two other films, Spenser Confidential and Hubie Halloween, have been able to accomplish. Since The Mitchells vs Machines has spent 5 more days in its second-place position, it still to this day has yet to fall below the #3 position.

So in conclusion, not only is The Mitchells vs The Machines the top new release for Netflix in 2021, but it is very well in the running to be the most impressive Top 10 run ever for the streaming service. While Spenser Confidential had a longer #1 streak last year with 18 consecutive days, that film exited the Top 10 after 26 days. Therefore, if The Mitchells vs The Machines can hold on longer than that, then we will end up witnessing a definite legendary showing that has never been matched by any other film on Netflix. This news originated on Forbes.