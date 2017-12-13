Have you ever wondered what it might be like if a bunch of characters from Star Wars movies sang Hanson's MMMBop? Probably not, but either way, we now know exactly what that sounds like, thanks to a new video released by The Tonight Show. Yes, whether we need it or not, Jimmy Fallon has compiled a video of Star Wars characters singing the 1997 hit song and it sounds exactly how one would think something like this would sound. Is that a good or a bad thing? That's up for you to decide.

The video, titled Star Wars Characters Sing MMMBop, is only 30-seconds long, but it's more than enough time to show that there's enough weird sounds made in the history of the Star Wars franchise to seamlessly recreate the nonsensical chorus, originally performed by Hanson. Yoda, Greedo, Rey, Finn, Jabba the Hutt, Han Solo and dozens of other characters from all across the franchise's history contribute to the video. It ends rather brilliantly on Yoda, with his famous "Do, or do not" line.

Even if you find something like this a little annoying, it's hard not to be impressed by how much effort goes into doing something like this. The amount of clips from the Star Wars movies that had to be assembled in order to make this video happen is staggering. Was it worth it? Who's really to say? But we've all gotta do something until Star Wars: The Last Jedi hits theaters this weekend. In this case, that involves listening to characters from a galaxy far, far away singing a 20-year old pop song.

To that point, this really does serve as a reminder, albeit a strange reminder, that Star Wars: The Last Jedi is just around the corner. Critics have seen the Star Wars movie and early word is that it's one of the best movies in the history of the franchise. Currently, the movie boasts a 93 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, which is better than Rogue One managed last year. There are lots of surprises in store, so it's best to try and avoid Star Wars spoilers at all costs. You're better off just watching this MMMBop video a few more times, if need be.

For what it may be worth, MMMBop, even without the help of Star Wars characters, was an incredibly successful song. Released in 1997, the song went number one in 27 countries, won a bunch of awards and helped Hanson's first album sell more than 10 million copies. To put the cherry on top of the sundae, the trio were all under the age of 16 at the time. Not bad for a song that features a chorus full of nonsense. Catchy nonsense, granted, but nonsense nonetheless. Now it's nonsense, but with Star Wars characters. Be sure to check out the video, courtesy of The Tonight Show YouTube, for yourself below.