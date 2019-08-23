We're getting our first wave of news out of Disney's D23 Expo and fans of theme park attractions and animated musicals are going to be quite happy. It's been revealed that the company is planning a brand new attraction based on Moana, which will be making its way to the Walt Disney World Resort at Epcot. Few specific details have been revealed, but what little has made its way online should thrill those who enjoyed the animated hit.

The attraction will be titled Journey of Water and is inspired by Moana. This will serve as the first-ever experience based on the Walt Disney Animation Studios hit film. Per Disney, the new attraction will allow visitors to "interact with magical, living water in a beautiful and inspiring setting." A piece of concept art was shared, offering our first glimpse at the attraction. It doesn't give away much, but it features a water-covered rock fixture, surrounded by lush greenery. It looks very faithful to the imagery from the movie. There are no rides or anything of the like in sight. It looks much more like a pleasant nature walk in this initial image.

Journey of Water is just one small part of what Disney is billing as a multi-year transformation of Epcot. Details on the company's overall plans for the overhaul are a bit scarce, but it's clear that Disney is going to be investing heavily in its theme park business to attract new visitors all over the world. Epcot is arguably the crown jewel of Disney's theme park roster and bringing in new attractions based on recent hits, such as Moana, could be a way to ensure continued success for years to come.

The idea of bringing a Moana attraction to Epcot makes a great deal of sense. The original animated movie was released in 2016 and was met with widespread critical acclaim. Directed by Ron Clements and John Musker, it went on to gross $643.3 million at the global box office. It was also nominated for Best Original Song and Best Animated Feature at the Oscars. The cast includes Auli'i Cravalho and Dwayne Johnson, with original music from Lin-Manuel Miranda. It remains one of Disney's most successful original animated hits of the decade, outside of Pixar.

Disney also revealed new information about the Marvel land expansion at D23, which is named Avengers Campus, and they also shared details on the hotel coming to Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge, named Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser. It's clear that Disney is leaning heavily on its biggest brands as they look toward the future of theme park attractions. A panel for Disney Parks will be held on Sunday at D23 and it's promised we'll learn more about what they have planned. We'll be sure to bring you those details, as well as any other news coming out of the convention, throughout the weekend. This news comes to us via the Disney Parks Blog.

