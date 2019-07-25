After taking some time off from acting, Jennifer Lawrence is lining up her next slate of projects. Her latest effort is Mob Girl, which will see the Oscar-winning actress playing a mafia wife turned police informant. Paolo Sorrentino has been tapped to direct the movie, which serves as an adaptation of Teresa Carpenter's 1992 true-crime book of the same name. Angelina Burnett (Halt and Catch Fire, The Americans) has been tapped to pen the screenplay.

This project is being set up at Makeready. Jennifer Lawrence signed a first look deal with the studio via her production company Excellent Cadaver and this is the first project to get the go-ahead following the deal. Lawrence is set to produce, in addition to starring in the movie, alongside Justine Polsky. Lawrence will play Arlyne Brickman. Makeready head Brad Weston had this to say about the project in a statement.

"Seeing this story from a woman's point of view is a fresh and exciting approach to telling a classic mob story. We could not imagine a more perfect team of stellar filmmakers, with Jennifer starring in a tour de force role and Paolo at the helm, to bring Arlyne's strength and unique perspective to life on screen."

Jennifer Lawrence decided to take a year off from acting, which means she hasn't been on the big screen nearly as much over the past year or so. She did appear in this summer's Dark Phoenix, but production had originally wrapped on the X-Men movie back in late 2017. Aside from that, the last time we saw her was in last year's Red Sparrow. However, as of late, she's been putting together several intriguing movies. Aside from this, she's also starring in an untitled war drama for indie hitmaker A24.

Mob Girl centers on Arlyne Brickman who grew up among racketeers on the Lower East Side of New York City, where she associated with mobsters. Taken in by the glamorous and flashy lifestyle, Brickman wound up dating "wiseguys" and running errands for them. However, after years of being a mob girlfriend, she started getting in on the crime life for herself. Eventually, she became a police informant and key witness in the government's case against the Colombo crime family.

As for Paolo Sorrentino, like Jennifer Lawrence, he's got an Oscar on his mantle for his 2014 movie The Great Beauty, which won in the Foreign Language Film category. Sorrentino has also done acclaimed work on TV, with his HBO series The Young Pope. He's got a follow-up The New Pope, set to arrive later this year as well. Couple that with the fact that Teresa Carpenter, who penned the book this movie is based on, is a Pulitzer Prize winner, and all of the pieces start to come together. It also certainly doesn't hurt that true-crime is very big right now. We'll be sure to keep you posted as further details on the project are made available. This news was previously reported by Variety.