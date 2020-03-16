Beatrice the French bulldog, the good girl best known for portraying Stella on the comedy series Modern Family, has sadly passed away. Reportedly, the pooch died just days after the show wrapped its final season on Feb. 21, but the nature of her passing is unclear. Modern Family star Jesse Tyler Ferguson, who plays Mitchell Pratchett on the popular sitcom, has since expressed his sadness by tweeting a photo with Beatrice from the set. "Rest In Peace sweet Beatrice. We love you so much," Ferguson wrote in the caption, followed by a crying face emoji.

Rest In Peace sweet Beatrice. We love you so much 😭 https://t.co/kYzkl1m3yepic.twitter.com/aGZZWH695g — Jesse Tyler Ferguson (@jessetyler) March 15, 2020

Stella was first introduced in the second season of Modern Family when Ed O'Neill's Jay Pratchett adopted her. Originally, another dog portrayed Stella until a falling out with her owner led to producers secretly recasting Jay's dog with Beatrice in season four. Beatrice would remain in the role for the rest of the show's eleven seasons, with O'Neill bonding with the animal behind the scenes as well. According to her owners, O'Neill was "obsessed" with Beatrice in real life, frequently giving her treats and always watching out for her. It was perhaps life imitating art as Jay really grew to care for Stella on the series as well, although he was apprehensive about getting a pet when he first adopted her.

First airing in 2009, Modern Family is one of the most popular shows of modern television. In addition to Ferguson and O'Neill, the series also stars Sofia Vergara, Eric Stonestreet, Julie Bowen, Ty Burrell, Ariel Winter, Sarah Hyland, and Nolan Gould. A mockumentary style series, the show follows the lives of Jay Pritchett (O'Neill) and his extended family members living in Los Angeles, California. After wrapping the filming of its eleventh and final season last month, the show's series finale will air on April 8. This also gives Modern Family fans a chance to see Beatrice as Stella for the last time, as the dog was able to complete filming before her death.

The past year has been rather unkind for many of our favorite animals from pop culture. Last year, we saw the death of the dog who played Captain Holt's corgi Cheddar on the comedy series Brooklyn Nine-Nine, which was similarly heartbreaking for fans of that series. In December, Fuller House pooch Cosmo also died at the young age of four following complications from a surgery as well. Many famous felines have recently left us within the past year, including the Pet Sematary remake's Church the cat and the internet sensations Grumpy Cat and Lil Bub.

In addition to her starring role as Stella in Modern Family, Beatrice had also been seen in many other places on television. She had starred in commercials for Dunkin' Donuts and Chase Bank and appeared in the television shows Workaholics and The Kominsky Method. It's not clear exactly how old Beatrice was, but one thing is for sure - she was a beautiful dog and a really good girl. May she rest in peace. This news comes to us from TMZ.