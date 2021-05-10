Comedian Patton Oswalt will soon star as the voice of M.O.D.O.K. in Hulu's adult animated stop motion series, and the actor is now holding out hope that his role as the Mental, Mobile, Mechanized Organism Designed Only for Killing will not stop there, and perhaps even jump to live action. Oswalt has now expressed his desire to join the MCU (he has appeared in Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. but that was recently revealed to no longer be canon) as the big-headed bad guy.

"That'd be freaking awesome if we played MODOK live action. Oh my God. I would love it. Plus, it's an acting job where I get to sit down the whole time. Are you kidding? I'd love that."

Aside from his love for sitting down, Patton Oswalt clearly has a lot of passion for the MODOK character, and went on to explain that, thanks to modern visual effects, now is the perfect time for him to take a seat and portray a live action version of the Marvel supervillain.

"Especially with the stuff that they're doing now with, with animation and combining animation and live-action, it just gets better and better every movie. The idea of creating this thing doing it live-action with a, you know, either taking someone's face and changing it or just, absolutely [I think it could work.] And it would even be more amazing if you do a combination of animation and practical, like build the suit build the chair and have that be part of it so that there's that feeling of solidity there I think would be amazing."

With his comic timing and innate likeability, Oswalt would certainly make an excellent live action MODOK, continuing the good work he is no doubt about to lay down in the upcoming animated series, which finds the struggling villain at his wits end after spending years failing to gain control of the world and battling superheroes along the way. Having now been removed from his company A.I.M. after it falls into bankruptcy and is sold to the rival organization GRUMBL, M.O.D.O.K. begins to deal with his tainting family while facing a mid-life crisis.

Featuring the voices of Aimee Garcia, Ben Schwartz, Melissa Fumero, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Beck Bennett, Jon Daly, Sam Richardson, Jon Hamm, Nathan Filion, Whoopi Goldberg, and Bill Hader alongside Oswalt, M.O.D.O.K. will release all 10 episodes to Hulu on May 21, 2021.

As for the live action MODOK, there are currently no official plans to bring the character to screen, though it was reported last year that the popular Marvel villain, as well as the organization A.I.M. (Advanced Idea Mechanics), had featured in Paul Rudd's screenplay for Ant-Man 3. Sadly, it's unlikely that this has been carried over to Jeff Loveness' script for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, which is set to introduce Lovecraft Country star Jonathan Majors as Kang the Conqueror. As well as a bigger role for Evangline Lily's Hope van Dyne AKA Wasp, and the return of Michelle Pfeiffer as Janet van Dyne, it's doubtful that there will be any room left for MODOK and his giant head in proceedings.

Should MODOK be lined-up for Ant-Man 4 though, Kevin Feige would be wise to give Patton Oswalt a call. This comes to us from Comicbook.com.