A first look teaser trailer has been revealed for Marvel's M.O.D.O.K. on Hulu along with the official release date. The 52-second trailer was posted on the official Twitter account for the new animated series, and clearly designed to be comedic, it's also apparently rather violent. Also revealed is that the series will premiere on May 21, only on Hulu, and you can watch the video for yourself below.

M.O.D.O.K. DECIDES THE SCHEDULE FOR HIS OWN SHOW! MARVEL’S M.O.D.O.K. PREMIERES MAY 21, ONLY ON HULU! #MODOKHulupic.twitter.com/NcI2FtFYBP — M.O.D.O.K. (@MarvelsMODOK) February 25, 2021

"Time to change the world by bringing it to its knees!" screams the titular supervillain, as voiced by Patton Oswalt, at the start of the trailer. Another scene has M.O.D.O.K. explaining what the letters in his name stand for - Mental Organism Designed Only for Killing - with a heavy emphasis on the killing. He proves this by shooting down a passing fighter jet along with a parachuting pilot.

The M.O.D.O.K. news comes as one of many announcements at Hulu in light of the Television Critics Association's winter press tour. Of their upcoming projects, Hulu and ABC Entertainment president Craig Erwich said, "We're incredibly excited to welcome back the stories and characters fans have connected with in The Handmaid's Tale, Shrill, Animaniacs and Love, Victor, while taking viewers deeper into the character of Mike Tyson in Iron Mike and bringing animated but deeply human characters to life in Marvel's M.O.D.O.K.."

First appearing in Marvel Comics in the 1960s and created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby, M.O.D.O.K. acquired his odd, barrel-like appearance as a result of mutagenic medical experimentation gone wrong. Though the experiment gave him superhuman intelligence, it also gave him an oversized head with small limbs, requiring the use of a hoverchair to get around. Despite his comical look, M.O.D.O.K. can be very deadly as evidenced in the first look trailer for the animated series adaptation.

Along with starring as the supervillain, Oswalt created the series alongside Jason Blum. The voice cast also features Aimee Garcia as M.O.D.O.K.'s wife Jodie, Ben Schwartz as the supervillain's son Lou, and Melissa Fumero as his daughter, Melissa. Also starring are Wendi McLendon-Covey as M.O.D.O.K.'s workplace nemesis, Beck Bennett as his boss, Jon Daly as his robot servant, and Sam Richardson as a loyal henchman.

"I am so excited because I'm one of those deep-cut Marvel fans where they really let us dig into the obscure toy box on this show," Oswalt told the Asbury Park Press last year. "And as much as we were trying to be clever with the stuff that we were pulling out, I got to work with a writer named Jordan Blum who really humanized and brought such an emotional dimension to what could just be Easter eggs - but it made it so much better having him on board."

