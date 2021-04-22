In anticipation for the series' release, Hulu has debuted a new trailer for the Marvel stop-motion animation show, M.O.D.O.K. Starring Ratatouilleand TheGoldbergsstar Patton Oswalt as the titular Mental Organism Designed Only for Killing (comic books can be so ridiculous sometimes), the footage also gives us our first look at Mad Men star Jon Hamm as Marvel icon Tony Stark AKA Iron Man.

There are giant head jokes aplenty as George Tarleton, who becomes known as M.O.D.O.K., attempts to balance his chaotic personal life with his activities as a supervillain. For those less well-versed in the world of Marvel comics, M.O.D.O.K. began life as an employee for A.I.M. (Advanced Idea Mechanics). Possessing a genius-level intellect, M.O.D.O.K. was a human who underwent an experiment that caused him to mutate, giving him an incredibly large head, so large, in fact, that he required the use of a floating chair in order to be mobile.

Aside from the effect the experiment had on his looks, M.O.D.O.K. was also gifted with various powers including psychic abilities. Once again, the hubris of humanity combined with a zany experiment results in a superpowered, dangerous individual. Will these people never learn? After obtaining a giant head thanks to this experiment, M.O.D.O.K. rebels against A.I.M., eventually taking over the organization and using their resources for his own nefarious purposes.

Voiced by Osawlt, Hulu's M.O.D.O.K.finds the struggling villain at his wits end after spending years failing to gain control of the world and battling superheroes along the way. Having now been removed from his company A.I.M. after it falls into bankruptcy and is sold to the rival organization GRUMBL, M.O.D.O.K. begins to deal with his tainting family while facing a mid-life crisis.

Alongside Oswalt, the series stars Lucifer star Aimee Garcia as Jodie Tarleton, M.O.D.O.K.'s wife, who questions his role as the superior supervillain and decides she could do better, becoming a supervillain herself. If that weren't already enough for the struggling, giant-headed mutant to deal with, he also has a 17-year-old daughter (who shares his appearance and is voiced by Brooklyn Nine-Nine's Melissa Fumero) who is trying to gain her father's approval as her own supervillain.

Throw the likes of Nathan Fillion as Simon Williams AKA Wonder Man, who incidentally is sleeping with MODOK's wife, and Jon Hamm as the troublesome Tony Stark, and suddenly you find yourself feeling a bit sorry for the put-upon Mental Organism Designed Only for Killing. Especially when they all just keep taking jabs at his giant head. Life can be tough for a supervillain sometimes.

M.O.D.O.K. also stars the likes of Whoopi Goldberg as Marian Pouncy AKA Poundcakes, a wrestler with super-strength, Bill Hader as Samuel Sterns AKA The Leader, a character who was teased in the MCU's The Incredible Hulk, and Ben Schwartz as Lou Tarleton, M.O.D.O.K.'s socially awkward 12-year-old son who was created in a lab.

M.O.D.O.K. is scheduled to premiere on Hulu on May 21, 2021, with the platform due to release all 10 episodes of the series. On that same day, the first episode of the series will also be released on the Star content hub of Disney+ in select international territories, with subsequent episodes releasing weekly.